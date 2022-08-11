Global Railway Traction Motor Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Traction Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway traction motor market reached a value of US$ 6.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Railway traction motors are electric motors generating power for rotating wheels of the train. They have a sealed structure, which prevents dust intrusion and requires less maintenance, and improved accessory devices like cooling fans that help keep noise levels low. They are highly reliable due to the integration of the stator using high-frequency heating. As a result, railway traction motors find extensive applications in electric multiple units (EMU) and diesel, electric, and diesel-electric locomotives across the globe.



At present, there is a rise in the expansion of the railway network around the world, which assists in transporting goods and products across longer distances compared to roadways. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there are various benefits of traction motors, which include compact design, power efficiency, and durability.

This, coupled with different initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to promote the usage of electric motors, is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the electrification of railway networks and the conversion of conventional diesel locomotives into electric locomotives.

In line with this, the rising installation of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries in rolling stock and using them in traction power is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and key market players. These players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities for enhancing railway systems, which is enabling them to bolster their overall sales and increase profitability. Besides this, rising investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions worldwide are other factors catalyzing the demand for railway traction motors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Alstom SA, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group), Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Saini Group, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Sulzer Ltd. and VEM Group.



