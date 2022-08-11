Quarterhill Announces Q2 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") QTRH QTRHF a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing, announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Consolidated Revenue was $43.9 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 was ($9.0) million

was Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $122.9 million at June 30, 2022

at Working capital 2 was $138.1 million at June 30, 2022

was at Appointed Kim Stevenson to the board

to the board Appointed John Karnes as Quarterhill's Chief Financial Officer

as Quarterhill's Chief Financial Officer Appointed Andrew Parolin as WiLAN's Chief Executive Officer

"Q2 was a mixed quarter with revenue more than doubling, expected revenue backlog3 in the ITS segment reaching a record level of US$573.0 million and our cash on the balance sheet growing to more than $120.0 million. At the same time, the slower ramp with certain ITS project implementations and delays in new contract awards continued to persist, which impacted the quarter's overall level of revenue growth and margin performance," said Bret Kidd, CEO at Quarterhill. "The factors impacting project implementations were primarily shifts in customer priorities and preferences that can occur in the early stages of a large infrastructure project, labour scarcity and supply-chain disruptions. Fortunately, we saw some of these factors begin to abate towards the end of the quarter with resultant progress seen with certain key implementations."

"Including Q3, our ITS business has signed contracts totaling more than US$345.0 million in value in the past 18 months and what we've seen here so far in 2022 are some of the challenges of launching a significant level of activity in an economic environment characterized by tight access to materials and labour and rising prices in general."

"We expect our top-line and margin performance to improve in the future. These are long-term infrastructure projects with stable customers and important public policy objectives, designed to deliver a valuable set of services and outcomes for decades to come. Further, these are projects that would continue to move forward should the economy enter a prolonged recession. In summary, with the significant contract wins we have completed in the past 18 months, the liftoff we are now seeing in certain of our implementation-stage projects and the new project awards that we expect to be made in the next several quarters, we believe that our ITS model for revenue growth and margin expansion remains firmly in place."

Mr. Kidd added: "WiLAN, our licensing business, completed several license agreements in Q2, building on its strong Q1 results. On a year-to-date basis, WiLAN's results reflect its cash flow generating potential and build on its long-term track record for doing so. The strategic review process for WiLAN remains ongoing and we will announce material developments in due course."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on October 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2022.

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Financial Review

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into ITS, reflecting the IRD and ETC businesses, and Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business. ETC was acquired September 1, 2021 and as a result, the comparative financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 do not include results from ETC.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022" and "2022 year-to-date") are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $43.9 million and $212.4 million, compared to $18.9 million and $38.2 million in the same periods of the prior year. ITS revenue has increased in 2022 due primarily to the acquisition of ETC in September 2021. WiLAN's revenue increased in Q2 2022 and the 2022 year-to-date period due to stronger license activity than in the prior year periods. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are generally one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next.

Gross margin percent2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 13% and 46%, compared to 18% and 26% in the same periods of the prior year. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 15% in Q2 2022 compared to 37% in Q2 2021. ITS margins reflect the addition of the ETC business and may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature, and stage, of projects underway during the period, their related margin profile and the timing for which associated costs and revenue are recognized. Licensing gross margin in the quarter was negative 3% compared to negative 177% in Q2 2021. For the 2022 year-to-date period, licensing gross margin was 60% compared to negative 12% in the same period last year. Licensing gross margin will fluctuate depending primarily on the level of litigation and contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $37.4 million and $59.2 million, compared to $12.2 million and $24.7 million in the same periods of the prior year. Operating expenses for Q2 2022 and the 2022 year-to-date period included a one-time $14.6 million charge to settle litigation and arbitration disputes with the former owners of VIZIYA. Operating expenses have increased in 2022 due primarily to the addition of expenses from the acquisition of ETC in September 2021 as well as inflationary pressures on materials and personnel experienced in 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was negative $9.0 million and $70.1 million, compared to negative $3.2 million and negative $3.4 million in the same periods of the prior year. Q2 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased year-over-year due primarily to a greater portion of ITS revenue coming from implementation-stage projects as lower gross margin is generated at that phase of the project, lower revenue due to implementation delays on certain ITS projects and the higher cost of materials and personnel in the current inflationary environment. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the 2022 year-to-date period increased year-over-year due to the strong performance in Q1 2022 from the licensing business.

Net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was ($23.8) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share, and $33.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to ($6.4) million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, and ($10.7) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, in the same periods of the prior year.

Cash generated from (used in) operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $77.8 million and $68.6 million, compared to $1.7 million and ($4.1) million in the same periods of the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $122.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $72.6 million at December 31, 2021. Working capital at June 30, 2022, was $138.1 million compared to $105.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net loss and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital

Calculated as total current assets minus total current liabilities.

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Licensing

$ 4,639

$ 1,750

$ 135,377

$ 9,598 Intelligent Transportation Systems

39,230

17,125

76,997

28,593



43,869

18,875

212,374

38,191 Direct cost of revenues















Licensing

4,790

4,854

53,493

10,723 Intelligent Transportation Systems

33,235

10,711

60,381

17,521



38,025

15,565

113,874

28,244 Gross profit

5,844

3,310

98,500

9,947 Operating expenses















Depreciation of right-of-use assets

567

304

1,135

583 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

478

256

1,007

489 Amortization of intangible assets

6,204

4,351

12,546

8,838 Selling, general and administrative expenses

14,228

6,336

27,875

13,411 Research and development expenses

797

579

1,437

973 Other charges

15,107

343

15,203

382



37,381

12,169

59,203

24,676 Results from operations

(31,537)

(8,859)

39,297

(14,729) Finance income

(91)

(33)

(495)

(54) Finance expense

2,458

112

5,507

181 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(810)

107

(260)

(18) Other income

(4,236)

(556)

(8,257)

(1,186) (Loss) Income before taxes

(28,858)

(8,489)

42,802

(13,652)

















Current income tax expense

555

230

1,157

774 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(5,576)

(2,343)

8,581

(3,763) Income tax (recovery) expense

(5,021)

(2,113)

9,738

(2,989)

















Net (loss) income

$ (23,837)

$ (6,376)

$ 33,064

$ (10,663)

















Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,992

(3,112)

2,054

(6,846) Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (17,845)

$ (9,488)

$ 35,118

$ (17,509)

















Net (loss) income per share















Basic

$ (0.21)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.29

$ (0.09) Diluted

$ (0.21)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.25

$ (0.09)

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

















As at

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 121,361

$ 70,746 Short-term investments

1,550

1,851 Restricted short-term investments

6,611

3,095 Accounts receivable

21,848

30,176 Unbilled revenue

32,517

35,926 Income taxes recoverable

457

385 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

14,145

13,731 Prepaid expenses and deposits

6,512

5,192



205,001

161,102 Non-current assets







Accounts receivable

513

505 Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,415

945 Right-of-use assets, net

6,678

7,761 Property, plant and equipment, net

5,783

5,694 Intangible assets, net

141,826

151,355 Investment in joint venture

8,138

7,458 Deferred compensation asset

1,546

1,524 Deferred income tax assets

28,333

37,786 Goodwill

53,583

53,065



247,815

266,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 452,816

$ 427,195









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

52,753

42,008 Income taxes payable

784

700 Current portion of lease liabilities

1,884

2,166 Current portion of deferred revenue

8,260

7,989 Current portion of long-term debt

3,228

3,181



66,909

56,044 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue

2,632

2,839 Long-term lease liabilities

4,875

5,626 Long-term debt

45,409

58,968 Convertible debentures

47,302

45,959 Derivative liability

3,026

9,441 Deferred compensation liability

1,370

1,350 Deferred income tax liabilities

5,710

5,852



110,324

130,035 TOTAL LIABILITIES

177,233

186,079









Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

546,098

544,345 Contributed surplus

50,373

49,937 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,198

144 Deficit

(323,086)

(353,310)



275,583

241,116 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 452,816

$ 427,195

Quarterhill Inc.











Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian Dollars)





















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash used in operations















Net (loss) income

$ (23,837)

$ (6,376)

$ 33,064

$ (10,663) Non-cash items















Stock-based compensation expense

222

586

951

1,010 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

567

304

1,135

583 Interest expense on lease liabilities

—

34

—

84 Depreciation and amortization

6,682

4,607

13,553

9,327 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(810)

78

(260)

(18) Other income

(383)

(557)

(1,842)

(1,187) Loss on disposal of intangible assets

—

(53)

—

— Loss on disposal of assets

—

—

70

— Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(5,576)

(2,343)

8,581

(3,763) Embedded derivatives

(323)

(1)

(540)

5 Gain from change in fair value of derivative liability

(3,783)

—

(6,415)

— Changes in non-cash working capital balances

105,084

5,466

20,344

493 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

77,843

1,745

68,641

(4,129) Financing















Dividends paid

(1,432)

(1,473)

(2,840)

(2,854) Payment of lease liabilities

(558)

(269)

(1,070)

(562) Repayment of long-term debt

(13,720)

—

(14,503)

— Repurchase of shares for cancellation

—

(1,741)

—

(2,065) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of options

971

57

1,095

234 Net cash used in financing activities

(14,739)

(3,426)

(17,318)

(5,247) Investing















Proceeds from short-term investments

—

3,000

301

3,000 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

—

—

211

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,096)

(51)

(1,096)

(88) Purchase of intangible assets

(678)

—

(1,220)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(5,290)

(2,856)

(5,320)

(2,893) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

4,885

(2,037)

4,612

(3,568) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

62,699

(6,574)

50,615

(15,837) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

58,662

126,437

70,746

135,700 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$ 121,361

$ 119,863

$ 121,361

$ 119,863

Quarterhill Inc.









Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)













Capital Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive (Loss)

Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity January 1, 2021 $ 547,537 $ 46,250 $ 3,581 $ (325,438) $ 271,930











Net loss — — — (10,663) (10,663) Repurchase of shares for cancellation (4,027) 1,962 — — (2,065) Other comprehensive loss — — (6,846) — (6,846) Stock-based compensation expense — 1,010 — — 1,010 Exercise of options 331 (97) — — 234 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 124 20 — — 144 Common shares issued from performance stock units 12 (12) — — — Dividends declared — — — (2,854) (2,854) June 30, 2021 $ 543,977 $ 49,133 $ (3,265) $ (338,955) $ 250,890











January 1, 2022 $ 544,345 $ 49,937 $ 144 $ (353,310) $ 241,116











Net income — — — 33,064 33,064 Other comprehensive income — — 2,054 — 2,054 Stock-based compensation expense — 951 — — 951 Exercise of stock options 1,707 (612) — — 1,095 Common shares issued from restricted stock units — 143 — — 143 June 30, 2022 $ 546,098 $ 50,373 $ 2,198 $ (323,086) $ 275,583

Quarterhill Inc.









Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (23,837) $ (0.21)

$ (6,376) $ (0.06) Adjusted for:









Income tax (recovery) expense (5,021) (0.04)

(2,113) (0.01) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (810) (0.01)

107 — Finance expense, net — —

— — Other charges 15,107 0.14

343 — Depreciation and amortization 7,249 0.06

4,911 0.04 Stock based compensation expense 222 —

586 — Other income (4,236) (0.04)

(556) — Adjusted EBITDA[1] $ (8,959) $ (0.08)

$ (3,019) $ (0.03)











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

114,389,952



114,054,045

Quarterhill Inc.









Reconciliations of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021



$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations

$ 33,064 $ 0.29

$ (10,663) $ (0.09) Adjusted for:











Income tax expense

9,738 0.09

(2,989) (0.03) Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(260) —

(18) —





—



—





—



— Other charges

15,203 0.13

382 —



— —

— — Amortization of intangible assets

14,688 0.13

9,910 0.09





—



—





—



— Stock based compensation expense

951 —

1,010 — Dividends received from joint venture

— —

— — Other income

(8,257) (0.07)

(1,186) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA[1]

$ 70,139 $ 0.62

$ (3,427) $ (0.03)













Weighted average number of Common Shares











Basic



114,154,645



114,054,045

1 Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non- IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

2 Please refer to the Supplementary Financial Measures for further information.

3 Please refer to the Backlog Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.