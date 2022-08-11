Insights on the Fire Trucks Global Market to 2027 - Rising Technological Advancements in Firefighting Apparatus are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire trucks market reached a value of US$ 4.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.97 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fire trucks are large emergency vehicles that have a water tank and pump with a high-pressure hose attached. They are utilized by firefighters for putting out the fire, preventing it from spreading, and rescuing human beings, animals, natural resources, and properties. They also aid in dealing with natural disasters, riots, and incidents other than fire. At present, there is a significant rise in fire-related fatalities, which is catalyzing the demand for fire trucks across the globe.



Wildfires are nowadays becoming more intense and frequent around the world on account of the increasing concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases (GHGs). This, in confluence with rising technological advancements in firefighting apparatus, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, governing authorities of numerous countries are investing in modern firefighter trucks with multifunctional equipment as they are relatively more efficient. They are also enforcing stringent fire safety regulations in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors, which is strengthening the market growth.

Apart from this, fire departments are focusing on regularly upgrading their fire truck fleet with the latest model. This, coupled with the increasing construction activities worldwide, is fueling the growth of the market. Besides this, airports rely on specialized aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) trucks designed to handle emergencies involving airplanes. Aircraft fires can spread quickly and burn more intensely on account of the type of fuel carried on board. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of fire trucks for medical emergencies and rescue missions is anticipated to impel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Albert Ziegler GmbH, Alexis Fire Equipment Company, BME Fire Trucks LLC, GIMAEX, HME Incorporated, Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial N.V.), Morita Holdings Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Rosenbauer International AG, The Shyft Group Inc., W. S. Darley & Co. and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fire trucks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fire trucks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fire trucks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fire Trucks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Mini Tank

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rescue Trucks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Ini Pumpers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Multi-tasking Trucks

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential and Commercial

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Enterprises and Airports

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Military

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Albert Ziegler GmbH

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Alexis Fire Equipment Company

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 BME Fire Trucks LLC

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 GIMAEX

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 HME Incorporated

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial N.V.)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Morita Holdings Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Oshkosh Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Rosenbauer International AG

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 The Shyft Group Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 W. S. Darley & Co.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

