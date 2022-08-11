American Eagle Signs Exploration Agreement with Lake Babine Nation for its NAK Copper-Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - American Eagle Gold Corp. AE ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Exploration Agreement ("Agreement") with Lake Babine First Nation ("Lake Babine") in central British Columbia. The Agreement establishes commitments for a respectful relationship between American Eagle Gold and the Lake Babine to explore in the NAK Copper-Gold district.
American Eagle Gold's NAK Copper-Gold Project, located 80 km northeast of Smithers in central BC, lies within Lake Babine traditional territory. The Agreement was negotiated by American Eagle and Lake Babine representatives and defines how a respectful and productive engagement between the parties should proceed, as well as an approach for cooperative planning and pursuing mutual benefit.
"American Eagle values the relationship it has built with Lake Babine, and is respectful of the Nation's culture, deep-rooted traditions and aspirations for sustainable economic growth and prosperity," said Anthony Moreau, American Eagle Gold CEO.
The NAK project is permitted to drill, with a planned 4,000-metre diamond drilling program expected to commence in the coming days. NAK is in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District of British Columbia (click here to view) and is a classic porphyry target that exhibits all the signs of a large copper-gold system. There known copper-gold porphyry mineralization at NAK is open at depth and is defined by a compelling geophysical signature analogous to Newcrest's Red Chris Mine and Newmont's Saddle deposit located in Northwest BC.
For detailed information on the NAK property's geological and geophysical interpretation, refer to the Company's Projects page here. To view drill targets, please click here.
Video with Charlie Greig, winner of 2022 PDAC Bill Dennis Ward, on the potential he sees at NAK Project.
American Eagle Gold is traded under the AE symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on exploring its NAK project in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia. The Company is fully funded for NAK's 2022 exploration program and is currently permitted to drill. American Eagle has contracted C.J. Greig and Associates to advise and execute the Company's exploration program at NAK. Geologist and president of C.J Greig & Associates, Charlie Greig, is a recipient of the prestigious 2022 Bill Dennis Award, recognizing his contribution to the prospecting and exploration industry or a significant mineral discovery.
Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the Company will be able to exercise its option to acquire the Project as anticipated and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Project produce the results that are anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE American Eagle Gold Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.