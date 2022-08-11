PAINWeek 2022 Announces the Return of the ASIPP and Interventional Pain Management Tracks

The 16th annual conference, convening September 6-9, offers an expansive multidisiplinary agenda that includes expansive sessions covering intervention, including the latest in regenerative medicine, ketamine, back surgery, neuromodulation, nerve stimulation, and more!

MONTCLAIR, N.J. , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The statistics are alarming: At least a fifth of the US population has chronic pain.[1] Costs to society, ranging from direct costs to lost work, is over $630 billion a year.[2] Something needs to change, and education will help. At the PAINWeek National Conference, September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, attendees will experience stellar pain management education, including the ASIPP—American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians—and the Interventional Pain Management Tracks.

The ASIPP Track will include Nick Knezevic, MD, PhD, presenting Atomic Secrets: Regenerative Medicine in Managing Chronic Pain. He commented, "ASIPP has a long-standing relationship with PAINWeek. Together, they've organized a series of lectures with ASIPP key leaders as speakers to help explain the importance of interventional pain management procedures in managing pain conditions."

The ASIPP Track will also feature the following courses and presenters:

The Tingler: Evidence Based Minimally Invasive Interventions for Chronic Low Back Pain ( Kiran Patel , MD)

, MD) Breakfast of Champions: Ketamine Infusion for Chronic Pain and Depression ( Kiran Patel , MD)

, MD) The Skeleton Key: Failed Back Surgery Syndrome and Spinal Cord Stimulation ( Mayank Gupta , MD)

, MD) Management of Chronic Abdominal Pain: Treatment Algorithm ( Alaa Abd-Elsayed , MD, MPH, FASA)

Sean Li, MD, who will present during the Interventional Pain Management Track, stated, "PAINWeek has always been one of my favorite meetings because of its diversity and inclusion: it is the only meeting where I can join clinicians from all specialties who treat pain patients." Dr. Li's sessions: The Petrified Forest: Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction and Treatment Update; and When Stars Align: The New Era of Peripheral Nerve Stimulation. He continued, "Attendees will experience an emersion of emotional and intellectual experiences into the world of pain management. Don't miss out!"

Johnathan Goree, MD, who will co-present East v. West: Who Should Hold the Needle First?, commented, "I am excited to again take part in PAINWeek, this time discussing back pain and 'What's next?' I will debate Carrie Hyde, MD, a physician medical acupuncturist, and discuss our approaches to the low back pain patient, treatment philosophies, cost benefit analysis. Who'll win the debate? Both attendees and patients!"

The Interventional Pain Management Track will also feature:

Landscape of Wonders: Injections, Nerve Blocks, Pumps, and Neuromodulation ( Paul Christo , MD, MBA)

, MD, MBA) The Lowdown: Rethinking the Role of Interventional Pain Management ( Michael Bottros , MD)

PAINWeek will present over 75 CME/CE credit hours in tracks such as Behavioral Pain Management, Chronic Pain Syndromes, Health Coaching, Integrative Pain Management, Medical/Legal, Neurology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacotherapy, and Psychedelics. Master Classes, Special Interest Sessions, and sponsored courses complement the agenda, along with tracks presented by the International Pelvic Pain Society.

For more information, click PAINWeek or go to painweek.org.

Dr. Goree: Associate Professor and Director of Chronic Pain Division, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock. Dr. Knezevic: Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology & Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Illinois, Chicago. Dr. Li: Regional Medical Director, National Spine and Pain Centers, Lincroft, New Jersey.

