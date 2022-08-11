SafeSend Returns Wins Fourth CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award

SafeSend, a market-leading provider of tax workflow automation and client collaboration technology solutions for tax and accounting professionals, announced its flagship solution, SafeSend Returns, was honored with its fourth Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award presented by CPA Practice Advisor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend, a market-leading provider of tax workflow automation and client collaboration technology solutions for tax and accounting professionals, announced its flagship solution, SafeSend Returns, was honored with its fourth Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award presented by CPA Practice Advisor.

"We are honored to win this award," said Steve Dusablon, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "To be recognized by CPA Practice Advisor four times is truly humbling. SafeSend Returns is our flagship solution and the core around which we built the SafeSend Suite workflow automation platform. The new enhancements for which SafeSend Returns was awarded are a direct result of our commitment to listening to our customers and how we develop tools that can help firms increase efficiency and provide the best experience to their clients."

The Innovation Awards, first presented in 2004, honor new or recently enhanced technologies that benefit tax accounting professionals and their clients through improved workflow and efficiencies, increased accessibility, enhanced collaboration, greater accuracy, or other means. Winners are selected by the awards committee comprised of professionals and thought leaders across the accounting profession.

"As new workflows and technologies continue to advance the efficiency of firms, this award recognizes the passion our Product and Engineering teams have put into developing automation tools to help alleviate our customers' pain points and help them provide the best possible experience for their clients," commented Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer.

SafeSend continues to develop new features to the now four-time award-winning SafeSend Returns, part of the SafeSend Suite workflow automation platform. The new SafeSend Returns: Group Returns & Signer Delegation features allow firms to send multiple returns to a designated recipient such as a controller, CFO, or assistant. The designee uses one link to access and manage returns. With these SafeSend Returns features, firms can:

Send multiple returns (all return types) to one individual.

Give one individual the ability to review, sign, and make payments for multiple returns in the same seamless flow.

Give one individual the ability to control the review of the return and make payments while delegating the signing step to the appropriate person for completion.

Send all reminders to one individual, who will be responsible for the tasks.

Track the status of delivered returns for the group or "family" through in-product reporting.

SafeSend Returns has received this award in 2016, 2017, 2020, and now in 2022. Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer said, "most tech vendors would be happy with just one award. But at SafeSend, we focus on continuous innovation, listening to our customers, and providing technology solutions that solve real-world problems as simply the way we operate."

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our digital solutions.

