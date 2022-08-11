Cilio Technologies Teams Up with Wind River Financial for Integrated Payments

The new strategic partnership enables Cilio's installation services customers to seamlessly accept multi-channel payments directly through its CiO software.
MADISON, Wis., August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wind River Financial, an integrated payment processing, and services company based in Madison, Wisconsin is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Brookfield, Wisconsin-based Cilio Technologies to power its payment integration.
The partnership enables Cilio to bring a seamless quoting, invoicing, and payment acceptance enhancement to its CiO (Customer Installations Online) software. It also enables users to manage and track all payment methods – including non-card payments such as cash and check. In addition to eliminating the need for duplicative data entry, the solution delivers a convenient payment experience for payers, resulting in faster job payment collection and increased cash flow.
"Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business," stated Tyler Kattre, president of Wind River Financial. "We are elated to partner with Cilio to enable its CiO customers to expedite the collection of consumer payments across channels and make the entire experience simple and convenient, he added.
"We're excited to deliver new capabilities and value to our clients, knowing Wind River will treat them right. Our clients have been asking for a fully integrated payment process, and we're thrilled to provide it to them," said David Brass, executive vice president of operations at Cilio Technologies. "Accepting payments in the same tool that manages the whole project makes the process much cleaner while reducing the number of systems a user has to use. It can be a risk to entrust a third party with the care of your customers. We have confidence that Wind River's values, dedicated service, pricing integrity, and security focus will deliver the same high standard of customer care that Cilio delivers," he continued.
"Values and standards are so essential," agreed Kattre. "We have found the most successful partnerships are those in which the values and customer commitment of both partners are in complete alignment," he added.
The new payment acceptance capability will be available to Cilio CiO customers beginning September 1, 2022.
About Wind River Financial
Wind River Financial is a multi-generational, family-owned payment processing and services company based in Madison, Wisconsin. For over 20 years, Wind River has brought its unique, customer-centric approach to make payment processing simple, secure, and cost-effective for thousands of loyal merchant clients across the country. In addition, Wind River partners with software providers, financial institutions, and trade associations to design and deliver processing solutions to meet the needs of their customers. A key area of specialty is working with SaaS providers to not only integrate payment acceptance in their platforms but to strategically leverage payments as a key differentiator and business driver. For more information, visit http://www.windriverfinancial.com/integrated-payments-for-software/.
About Cilio Technologies, LLC
Cilio Technologies, LLC offers a secure, web-based platform to automate the distribution and management of installed sales. Cilio helps contractors of all sizes and all trade categories manage every job from initial Lead through project completion, save time and money, and improve communications. They also integrate seamlessly with many companies' portals like Lowe's, Home Depot, and other home improvement retailer systems. The Cilio platform provides large manufacturers and their partners the ability to share order details, view order progress, manage project documents, and track project financials. Learn more about Cilio Technologies at http://www.cilio.io.
