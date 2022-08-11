Inflation: Canadian corporations rake in record profits

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Despite rising inflation, Canadian corporations are reporting record profits, to levels unseen since the early 2000s. These findings appear in two briefs released today by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS). By raising interest rates to slow economic activity, the Bank of Canada protects the financial sector while putting pressure on Canadian households to carry the fight against inflation. The current inflationary bout should be taken as yet another sign that we need to accelerate the energy transition, fight the unproductive concentration of wealth and lower certain regressive prices.
The profits of Canadian corporations went up by more than 10% over the past four quarters, or $91 billion in additional net profits. According to Guillaume Hébert, IRIS researcher and co-author of the briefs, "unlike households, whose salaries have stagnated, corporations seem to have taken advantage of the inflation to increase their prices. This move has allowed them to rake in record profits while also pushing inflation rates up."
In response to price increases, the government should act to protect the purchasing power of households. The Institut proposes several measures that the government could adopt. Pierre-Antoine Harvey, associate researcher at IRIS and co-author of the briefs, believes that "increasing wages to match inflation is the most effective measure to counter the problems caused by the overall increase in prices." Some worry that increasing wages will trigger a wage-price spiral, in turn leading to higher inflation in the long term. However, cost-of-living adjustments to wages have no long-lasting amplifying effect on inflation.
Governments could offset overall inflation by lowering the rates and prices under their control (e.g., hydroelectricity rates or child care fees). They could also help municipal governments implement free public transit in their territory. In addition, according to Guillaume Hébert, "measures should be taken to limit corporations' ability to raise their prices excessively, such as increasing industry oversight and fighting price-fixing."
To read more : https://bit.ly/inflation-IRIS-Presse-release
SOURCE IRIS - Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.