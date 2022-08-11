Salinas Toyota Offers Toyota Tire Services for Customers Located in Salinas, California

Car owners in Salinas, California, can now get their Toyota tires serviced at Salinas Toyota at great prices and pit-crew speed.
SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bald and under-inflated tires are risky and can lead to collisions and accidents. To help customers avoid such adverse situations, Salinas Toyota offers tire services at their dealership. The service includes tire rotations, alignments, and new tire purchase options for the customers based on their requirements.
At Salinas Toyota, customers will receive expert installation by a team of certified factory-trained technicians, a wide selection of tires, and special offers backed by Toyota.
The dealership also offers 100% road hazard replacement coverage for up to 24 months from the original purchase date on eligible tires purchased from Salinas Toyota. Some of the available tire brands include BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Dunlop, Yokohama, Michelin, and Goodyear.
Customers interested in bringing their car in for a tire service will have to schedule an appointment by logging on to the dealership's website at http://www.toyotasalinas.com.
Alternatively, they can also choose to drive by the dealership located at 700 Auto Center Circle in Salinas, California, or call 831-444-0700 for further assistance.
Media Contact
Nathan Hughes, Salinas Toyota, 831-444-0700, nathanhughes@yahoo.com
SOURCE Salinas Toyota
