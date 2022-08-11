Kuaishou Technology to Report Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Results on August 23, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2022, after the Hong Kong market closes on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
The Company's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
Chinese Line (Mandarin):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024214-kwjhu5.html
English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024213-6gyduo.html
Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in number, the Passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.
Replays of the conference call will be available until August 29, 2022 via the following dial-in details:
Dial-in Numbers
China: 400 1209 216
Hong Kong: 800 930 639
US/Canada: 1855 883 1031
Chinese conference ID: 10024214
English simultaneous interpretation conference ID: 10024213
About Kuaishou
Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kuaishou Technology
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kuaishou.com
