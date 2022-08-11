Cappasity Now Lets Classifieds Add Immersive Content Production Inside Their Apps

After 7 years of R&D, Cappasity is launching the Mertsy SDK, the first mobile digitizing solution for goods, vehicles and real estate. Classifieds can integrate the capturing and displaying of 3D product images directly into their mobile apps and websites.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive technologies help to enhance customer experience by integrating 3D/360/AR visualization into a product card. Unlike photos and videos, this content is fully interactive and provides a complete understanding of the product because it can be viewed from all angles. High-quality immersive content is particularly useful for classified users since it helps buyers make an informed purchase decision and enables sellers to demonstrate items in a more informative and engaging format.

However, until recently, there were no software solutions that would allow classifieds to integrate immersive content shooting functionality into their apps.

Years of R&D have helped Cappasity to provide such an opportunity, and now any classified can easily embed 3D capturing technology into its mobile app.

"The Mertsy SDK will help to push the boundaries of the online shopping experience. It will be continuously enhanced with new features since we plan to provide not only 3D product imaging but also other helpful solutions for customer experience improvement and conversion rate growth. For example, we'll add virtual fitting room functionality, advanced filters for content quality improvement, and an NFT creation module," comments Kosta Popov, Cappasity CEO.

According to Cappasity, after embedding immersive content, classifieds observe a 12% increase in conversion action: ads with Cappasity 3D receive better feedback (calls, messages) and a 6% increase in search results conversion, making a click-through more likely for ads with a 3D button.

Contact the Cappasity team at support@cappasity.com to get access to the solution.

Watch the video to see how to use Mertsy SDK: https://youtu.be/PupG6bh3vyw

Read more about Mertsy SDK: https://mertsy.com

