CIMC teams up with JD to enhance supplies purchasing, logistics services

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese leading container manufacturer China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd (CIMC) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with e-commerce giant JD in Beijing on August 8 to step up cooperation in various fields, including supplies purchasing, logistics technology and services, etc.
The two companies will leverage their respective strengths to promote cooperation in the purchasing of industrial products, office supplies, commercial vehicles, logistics vehicles, cold chain equipment and so forth.
With long-standing advantages in the manufacturing of logistics equipment, CIMC will provide strategic support for JD and its subsidiaries in terms of pricing, product customization and services.
JD, meanwhile, will take advantage of its edges in retail, logistics and digitalization to help CIMC and its subsidiaries reduce purchasing costs, enhance purchasing management efficiency and accelerate the process of going digital by offering customized and intelligent solutions.
The two companies also said there is large room for cooperation in the area of logistics technology and services, given that they have differentiated advantages.
While CIMC-TianDa is a leading industry player that excels in providing automated logistics solutions, CIMC Wetrans Logistics Technology(Group)Co.,Ltd can offer end-to-end logistics solutions to clients. JD Logistics, meanwhile, owns integrated supply chain capacity and can provide intelligent supply chain solutions.
Based on those complementary advantages, the two can work together to further enhance their logistics technology and services, they said.
In addition, CIMC and JD will also carry out cooperation in other fields, such as digitalization, enterprise operation services, application of clean energy equipment, cold chain industry solutions, etc.
CIMC said the cooperation in cold chain will also play a role in promoting the country's rural revitalization drive as an industrial cluster covering planting, processing, cold chain, logistics, e-commerce and marketing will be created with the help of the internet, which will benefit various parties.
It is not the first time that the two companies join hands. CIMC has been one of JD's core partners and suppliers of automated logistics equipment, small-size cold chain logistics equipment, vehicles and other products. The two have also made a lot of cooperation in international logistics services and industrial products purchasing.
SOURCE CIMC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.