HashCash to Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions to a Vietnamese Fintech Corporation

HashCash Consultants extends its presence in South-East Asia, providing its acclaimed white label crypto exchange architecture to a fintech company in Singapore.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants continues its strides towards progress through collaboration and cooperation. The global blockchain development company announced a collaboration with a Vietnam-based fintech enterprise, where the former would be offering its blockchain-powered crypto exchange platform to leverage business opportunities from crypto trading services.

Vietnam ranks among the top nations in terms of crypto adoption, ranking ahead of the US, China, and Russia. HashCash's comprehensive blockchain-powered white-label crypto solutions present an opportunity for enterprises to offer secure high-performance digital asset trading facilities with unmatched liquidity and user experience.

HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Vietnam has all the resources for being a global hotspot for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. HashCash will assist in expediting the digital asset adoption further with state-of-the-art blockchain technology."

Security remains a primary concern with cybercriminals targeting crypto exchanges all over the world. The white label crypto exchange delivered by HashCash has been developed by experts in banking, finance, security, and blockchain, who continue to maintain it. The platform is available for trial to institutional enterprises seeking entry into crypto trading before the actual purchase. Institutions may benefit further from the available discount offers on all of HashCash's white label products.

"The growing prevalence of cryptocurrencies and their underlying blockchain technology represents their crucial role in the upcoming digital transformation. Crypto exchanges are an integral cog in the wheel, facilitating the transfer and distribution of digital assets all over the world," remarked Chowdhury, who had previously spoken on the importance of blockchain analytics and security for the crypto ecosystem.

HashCash enjoys the position of a frontrunner in global blockchain innovation, winning top awards and deploying products in over 26 nations across 6 continents, including the HC-Remit for cross-border crypto remittance in Vietnam itself. Hashcash is also listed as one of the top blockchain development companies by a tech research firm. The company has plans to step into the promising metaverse development by 2023. Recently, HashCash offered a white-label variant of its crypto payment processor to a firm based in Singapore.

59% of Vietnamese respondents in a survey express a desire to invest in digital assets. The country also has high levels of crypto awareness and understanding at 82% and 62% respectively. Institutional investors and businesses seeking to leverage growth opportunities in the era of digital transformation may harness tremendous potential from the crypto sector.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

Media Contact

COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info

SOURCE Hashcash Digest