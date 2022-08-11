Dr. Sean McCance, Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®

Dr. Sean McCance, founder, and medical director of Spine Associates, has been recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. For the past two decades Dr. Sean McCance, a board-certified NYC spine surgeon, has directed one of the leading spine practices in New York, Spine Associates. He has been recognized by his peers as one of the most accomplished spine surgeons in the field.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sean McCance, founder and medical director of Spine Associates (https://mccancemd.com), has been recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. Castle Connolly is one of the most prestigious websites for finding the best doctors in the country. A physician must be nominated by peers and vetted by Castle Connolly in order to be named a Top Doctor. Each year, a physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly conducts a rigorous screening process to choose top doctors through an established nomination survey.

Dr. McCance is consistently honored by New York Magazine as one of the top doctors for spinal surgery in the New York Metro Area. He was first recognized in 2003 as a "Best Doctor" for spine surgery and continues to receive many other awards as a top physician, not only in the New York area, but nationally as well.

Each year Castle Connolly's physician-led research team rigorously evaluates the medical educations, training, hospital appointments, and disciplinary histories of these Top Doctors. Only the best in their industries are chosen for this coveted recognition.

Dr. McCance has written a plethora of articles on the topic of spine surgery, including cervical and lumbar surgery, scoliosis, and sports-related spine injuries. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Board of Spine Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Scoliosis Research Society. Additionally, he is a Member of the North American Spine Society, the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society of the State of New York.

Dr. McCance has been performing spine surgeries in the New York Metro Area for over 20 years and has personally completed over 6,000 surgeries. He commonly performs spinal surgeries including herniated discs in the cervical and lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, scoliosis in children and adults, spondylolisthesis, spine fractures, revisional spine surgery, cervical fractures, and cervical fusions.

For the past two decades Dr. Sean McCance, a board certified NYC spine surgeon, has directed one of the leading spine practices in New York, Spine Associates. Spinal surgery is a sub-specialty of orthopedic surgery that involves the diagnosis and treatment of a range of conditions related to the back and neck. Dr. McCance always exhausts all conservative non-surgical options and treatments, if appropriate, before he recommends surgery of the spine.

