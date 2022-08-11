11th Annual Storm the Fort Triathlon Announces New Format in 2022

The Storm the Fort annual "Race for the Cannon" triathlon enters its 11th year, in 2022 with the premier event now a 1/3 iron distance race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "Race for the Cannon" enters its 11th year on August 27, 2022. The premier event is now a 1/3 iron distance race, with a one mile triangular swim course, followed by a rural rolling 39 mile bike route, topped off by an 8.8 mile run course. The run course consists of two loops on the Kingston greenway, finishing at historic Fort Southwest Point on Watts Bar Lake in Kingston, TN. As in previous years, the awards are cannons symbolizing the history of this historic site in East Tennessee.

Historic Fort Southwest Point was constructed in 1797 in Roane County by an army garrison on a high bluff overlooking the Clinch and Tennessee Rivers - now part of Kingston. Until 1811 the fort served as a major point of interaction between the boundary of the Cherokee Indian Nation and the United States government to stop illegal squatters on Cherokee Lands. Pioneers heading westward along the Avery Trace would often stop to replenish supplies or to gather with other westbound travelers before continuing on their arduous journey to the Nashville and Cumberland settlements. The fort garrison also played an important role in the recruitment of frontier soldiers for the Lewis and Clark "Corps of Discovery" Expedition. Those gentleman walked and paddled these same lands and waterways.

The historic fort grounds are a fitting venue for the triathlon. A triathlon embodies the tenacity of the human spirit rising to challenges and exploring the limits of endurance. This tenacity served the early pioneers who passed this way; the frontier soldiers serving at the edge of the wilderness; and the adventurers who explored the unknown.

This year's Race for the Cannon includes the one third distance race, a sprint option, and a relay team competition for both distances. For novice triathletes, the shorter race offers a full race day experience. For seasoned racers, this distance is an aperitif for longer races. A sprint option offers a 500m swim, 17 mile bike, and 4 mile ride. Racers will receive t-shirts and DeFeet socks with the official race logo. Fully stocked aid stations will be located every mile.

Racers are encouraged to bring their family, friends, and even a furry friend. The reconstructed Fort offers walking tours, a museum, and historically replicated buildings to explore. The grounds overlooking Watts Bar Lake in Kingston, TN are pet friendly.

Registration, course maps, and other details are available at http://www.racedayevents.net

