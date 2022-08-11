Chase Adonai Trudeau (CAT)'s newly released "A Place of Wonder: Where Science, Faith, and Intent Meet" is an engaging discussion of how to balance science and faith

"A Place of Wonder: Where Science, Faith, and Intent Meet" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chase Adonai Trudeau (CAT) is a thought-provoking argument for the existence of the celestial realm and how both scientific and spiritual systems can co-exist.

Trudeau shares, "Many people I have loved and who are no longer on this earth, and many people I still love, believe that a scientific way of thinking has removed the mysteries that led less educated people to believe in a god. They think the scientific advances demonstrate superior scientific thinking that has led to the erosion of the foundations of faith, an erosion that no longer supports rational faith. If someone you love thinks along these lines, this book may be for them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chase Adonai Trudeau (CAT)'s new book will challenge and encourage critical thinking as readers reflect on the carefully constructed points within.

Trudeau shares in hopes of bringing two opposing schools of thought into reconciliation so believers and non-believers can coexist in harmony.

