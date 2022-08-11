Timothy Paul Neller's newly released "To Run with Love" is an enjoyable action and adventure tale that finds a young man on an unexpected journey

"To Run with Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Paul Neller shares with readers a unique coming-of-age narrative that finds a young man unexpectedly thrown into a path of personal and spiritual growth on a race for survival.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Run with Love": a compelling fantasy fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits during a fateful summer in Mexico. "To Run with Love" is the creation of published author Timothy Paul Neller, a dedicated husband who retired as a professor at Oklahoma State University after having spent forty years as a teacher, coach, principal, and director of child nutrition.

Neller shares, "Despite his objections and his reluctance to spend his summer in Mexico, Paul Cooper concedes to his father's wishes to stay for the entire season, knowing that his father has made tremendous sacrifices for Paul in order to make the trip possible. The decision to go comes as a shock to his girlfriend, Caroline, who had been planning to spend the entire summer with him at a summer camp where they were both to serve as counselors. After a painful parting with her, Paul heads to Mexico, and once he arrives, he its determined to make the best of the situation by recruiting the head track coach at the University of Mexico to help him in his long-distance running.

"However, his efforts to improve lead him on an unexpected trip to the top of Popocatepetl, an ancient volcano, and from there on the road to Copper Canyon and the land of the Raramuri. His experiences with them lead to an unexpected and miraculous transformation in both his body and soul, and with that change begins a journey of romance, deception, and final victory where he finds himself running in the race of his life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Paul Neller's new book will entertain and enchant as readers immerse themselves in a tale of love, faith, and adventure.

Neller balances a finely constructed fiction that offers readers an enjoyable journey from start to finish.

