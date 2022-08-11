Jerome Canty's newly released "Divine Destination" is an engaging personal memoir that examines the author's spiritual experiences

"Divine Destination" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerome Canty is an inspiring exploration of how God has worked within the author's life and the clear messages experienced along the way.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Destination": a potent story of spiritual intervention. "Divine Destination" is the creation of published author Jerome Canty.

Canty shares, "I remember certain things in my life that was orchestrated by God. I remember God telling me if I married my children's mother, I would not have to go to the United States military. I talk about this in the book. I remember meeting my present wife on the day that both she and I had gotten a divorce.

"I remember going to work early one morning and hearing my pastor on the radio, and the Lord began to tell me that one day, I would be doing the radio Broadcast! I remember losing my job and getting another job, whereby I was able to do the broadcast on the day that I had off. I was bitter for a while because I was making less money, but the Lord made it clear by telling me that this was not my job but my assignment. Life has been like a journey. As I am writing this book, it is as if it's a predestined journey, with me not really noticing it. It's like a raft being driven by the current of a river. The older I get, the better I can see it. I'm learning not to fight against the current so much. He gives me strength when I'm weak. He heals my body when I'm sick. He's keeping me alive. The only thing I see is that I must go through this divine destination."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerome Canty's new book offers a personal perspective on how God wants to move within one's life.

Canty's reflective and engaging story will draw readers in and encourage each one to look for God's work within their life.

