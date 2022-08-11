Priscilla Tate Gilmore's newly released "The Suitcase" is an inspiring coming-of-age story that follows a young woman searching for answers and comfort

"The Suitcase" from Christian Faith Publishing author Priscilla Tate Gilmore is an enjoyable fiction that finds a young woman faced with uncertainty and a longing for something more on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Suitcase": an uplifting message of God's love. "The Suitcase" is the creation of published author Priscilla Tate Gilmore, a resident of Salem, Oregon, and proud mother of two adult children.

Gilmore shares, "Beth Paine, a high school junior, remembers the day her daddy left, but she doesn't recall her mother comforting her with hugs or explanations as to why daddy never came home. Ten years later, Beth still suffers from her loss, and her mom—busy with a new husband, young kids, and a job—fails to give Beth time.

"Molly Dettwyler, her best friend, is more interested in boys than helping Beth heal from her pain. But Jimmy Baldwin, a track friend, listens to Beth's woes. Even though he has no advice, he promises to pray for her.

"Not understanding prayer and wanting answers, Beth happens upon an abandoned suitcase in the park. A letter is attached. The author of the letter challenges Beth to take the traveling box home and examine the contents. Will the contents help Beth to push the hurts of the past aside, help her to love God and forgive her mother, or will they cause new problems?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Priscilla Tate Gilmore's new book will bring readers a hopeful story with important lessons layered throughout.

Gilmore blends a compelling storyline with dynamic characters that will draw readers in as an impactful story unfolds.

