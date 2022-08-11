Priscilla Tate Gilmore's newly released "The Suitcase" is an inspiring coming-of-age story that follows a young woman searching for answers and comfort

"The Suitcase" from Christian Faith Publishing author Priscilla Tate Gilmore is an enjoyable fiction that finds a young woman faced with uncertainty and a longing for something more on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Suitcase": an uplifting message of God's love. "The Suitcase" is the creation of published author Priscilla Tate Gilmore, a resident of Salem, Oregon, and proud mother of two adult children.
Gilmore shares, "Beth Paine, a high school junior, remembers the day her daddy left, but she doesn't recall her mother comforting her with hugs or explanations as to why daddy never came home. Ten years later, Beth still suffers from her loss, and her mom—busy with a new husband, young kids, and a job—fails to give Beth time.
"Molly Dettwyler, her best friend, is more interested in boys than helping Beth heal from her pain. But Jimmy Baldwin, a track friend, listens to Beth's woes. Even though he has no advice, he promises to pray for her.
"Not understanding prayer and wanting answers, Beth happens upon an abandoned suitcase in the park. A letter is attached. The author of the letter challenges Beth to take the traveling box home and examine the contents. Will the contents help Beth to push the hurts of the past aside, help her to love God and forgive her mother, or will they cause new problems?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Priscilla Tate Gilmore's new book will bring readers a hopeful story with important lessons layered throughout.
Gilmore blends a compelling storyline with dynamic characters that will draw readers in as an impactful story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase "The Suitcase" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Suitcase," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.