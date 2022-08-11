Roger Loomis's newly released "Monday Morning Preacher" is a collection of knowledge from over forty years of pastoral experience

"Monday Morning Preacher: Things I Wish I Had Known as a Young Pastor" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Loomis is a helpful resource for those entering the ministry to serve as a pastor with details on the ins and outs of successfully leading a church.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Monday Morning Preacher: Things I Wish I Had Known as a Young Pastor": a thoughtful reflection on years of work in the ministry. "Monday Morning Preacher: Things I Wish I Had Known as a Young Pastor" is the creation of published author Roger Loomis, who graduated from Evangel University, later completing postgraduate work at Liberty University. He and his wife, Lori, have pastored six churches in North Carolina, Alabama, and Ohio, respectively. They founded and now pastor Hope Community, a nondenominational church located in Jefferson, Ohio.
Loomis shares, "Both pastors and local churches in today's America are facing unprecedented challenges. Church attendance continues to decline, with the average evangelical church now at 80. The reasons are multi-faceted—COVID-19, a growing anti-Christian sentiment, and of course, Satan, who is the Church's most formidable enemy. However, many leave local churches due to in-house issues that often go unidentified and overlooked. Monday Morning Preacher discusses forty potential reasons, most of them not talked about in Bible schools or seminaries. Pastors are often left to navigate troubled waters alone and unsure. Churches in general need a heads-up regarding the many potentially problematic issues that surface, and that precipitate back door exits. Like Monday morning quarterbacks, who review their post-game strategies, pastors need to revisit their Sunday morning service on Monday to celebrate their wins, and to identify potential in-house issues that need wise and righteous attention.
"To identify and righteously confront these issues will mean healthier churches, where perpetuity is assured. Every pastor—inexperienced or seasoned—can benefit from Monday Morning Preacher and hopefully avoid some of the pitfalls that confront all pastors at some time during their ministry. The chapters are brief and insightful, all followed by questions that provide additional food for thought. Pertinent observations and solutions are based on churches of less than two hundred. However, all pastors, other church leaders, and congregants can benefit from these insights that follow forty-three years of pastoral ministry. The evangelical world needs to read Monday Morning Preacher!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Loomis's new book shares insightful information in hopes of aiding the next generation of pastors to be successful church leaders.
Loomis's extensive experience and knowledge are apparent within the pages of this thoughtful work.
Consumers can purchase "Monday Morning Preacher: Things I Wish I Had Known as a Young Pastor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Monday Morning Preacher: Things I Wish I Had Known as a Young Pastor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
