C. T. George's newly released "Outside Beauty Don't Count" is an engaging tale of love, acceptance, and letting one's inner beauty shine for all to see

"Outside Beauty Don't Count" from Christian Faith Publishing author C. T. George is a creative story of self-discovery and acceptance that finds a young man on a road to a determined faith and a love blessed by God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Outside Beauty Don't Count": an enjoyable fiction that will pull at the heartstrings. "Outside Beauty Don't Count" is the creation of published author C. T. George.

George shares, "Once upon a time, I didn't believe everything was going to be all right, but now I do. I believe we are going to be all right—Mom and me. We've found two friends: Jesus and Ophelia. I can't begin to tell you how special they are to us. Through Ophelia, we found Jesus. She told us that Jesus said, "I'll never leave you nor forsake you. I will be with you even to the end of time." Thinking about and looking back at what we have gone through and still have to go through, I believe he is going to be with us."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. T. George's new book finds an unsuspecting young man and a determined young woman on a journey to learn about true love and faith.

George offers readers an enjoyable read that imparts an important message on goodness all while spinning a narrative brimming with affable characters and a love worth rooting for.

Consumers can purchase"Outside Beauty Don't Count" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Outside Beauty Don't Count," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

