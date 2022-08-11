Serlena A. Parks's newly released "I Forgive You: No More Chains" is a powerful discussion of the healing potential found within forgiveness

"I Forgive You: No More Chains" from Christian Faith Publishing author Serlena A. Parks is a thoughtful and encouraging discussion of how one can process through the stages of forgiveness and achieve personal and spiritual growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Forgive You: No More Chains": a motivating opportunity for healing and growth. "I Forgive You: No More Chains" is the creation of published author Serlena A. Parks, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and a writer, minister, and motivational speaker, all while working a full-time job as a store manager for Forever 21.
Parks shares, "If you have ever had to struggle with forgiveness, you picked up the right book. Most of us have had to deal with forgiving someone or having to ask someone for forgiveness. Or sadly running from the idea of forgiveness altogether. Whatever the case, being able to forgive has the power to change your life.
"This book has been written by the leading of the Holy Spirit. I have carried the burden of forgiveness most of my life. While some subjects were hard to talk about, I have shared some of my life experiences. I believe God has a plan for your life, and it is time to let go of everything that has held you down. As we go through this book, I will break down how the enemy wants to steal your joy and your life by keeping you in bondage.
"According to John 10:10, 'The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.' I pray that by the time you have concluded this book your life has been changed. Everything that you have hold on to will be loosed, and you'll be set free. Jesus came that you may have life and enjoy life in abundance.
"Learning to forgive is for you. It is the power that frees you. I have used my love for others as a guide to write every word written. Except God led me in the writing of this book; otherwise, it would not exist. May you be set free. No more chains."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Serlena A. Parks's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves stymied by hanging onto old hurts and past struggles.
Parks shares in hopes of helping others move forward towards a healed and fulfilled life.
Consumers can purchase "I Forgive You: No More Chains" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Forgive You: No More Chains," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
