Cornelius W. May's newly released "ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul" is a heartfelt message of hope, healing, and comfort

"ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cornelius W. May is a powerful collection of personal stories and reflections that inspire confronting and overcoming one's spiritual wounds.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul": a deeply compassionate approach to healing. "ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul" is the creation of published author Cornelius W. May, who holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Ashland Theological Seminary and has served as a Senior Pastor for over forty years.
May shares, "Scars. We all have them. Some are physical and others, emotional. We were injured in one way or another. Our physical scars are quite visible, but our emotional scars are not.
"These internalized misfortunes remain with us, as if stored away below deck. Buried feelings, without warning, can be triggered and abruptly resurface at any time.
"Please know, you are not alone. Each of us carries invisible wounds, and we may even cry invisible tears. I can identify and fully understand.
"Unlike healing physical pain, there are no ointments or lotions to treat our fractured emotions. I guess that's why we try to repress them inside. Yet the biblical psalmist said, 'He restores my soul.' And that restoration is available to you and me. No pain has to be in vain.
"Telling stories of God's renewing strength through personal setbacks, trials, and adversity, I share what I believe to be enlivening pathways to lasting wholeness.
"Join me in an adventure toward soothing our silent suffering and healing our hidden hurts. The body and soul are connected. By addressing one, the other is likewise affected. May God graciously touch those deep recesses of pain accumulated along life's path. Hope awaits."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cornelius W. May's new book will encourage readers toward taking measured steps in pursuit of healing.
May balances encouraging discussion with personal reflection in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journeys.
Consumers can purchase "ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "ChronicToo: Shattered: Inspirational Stories to Restore the Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
