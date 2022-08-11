Jan Bannerman's newly released "Francene and the Mussel Fairy" is a creative and entertaining mystery for juvenile readers

"Francene and the Mussel Fairy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jan Bannerman is an amusing and poignant tale that finds a cast of seemingly unrelated characters swept up in an unexpected adventure.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Francene and the Mussel Fairy": a charming fiction that balances moments of truth with vibrant fantasy. "Francene and the Mussel Fairy" is the creation of published author Jan Bannerman, an editorial cartoonist with published works in local newspapers during the 1990s. Bannerman majored in radio, television, and film.
Bannerman shares, "Life is about change, but for Francene, change was almost insuperable. After the loss of her best friend, her mother, Francene struggled to find purpose and direction. The thoughts of her difficulties in school and her inability to read at her grade level were a continual embarrassment only offset by certain skill sets.
"The constant in Francene's life was change. Being alone was temporary. A glistening pearl and a small displaced boy would soon offer camaraderie, adventure, and mysteries of the past.
"When prospects of a frog hunt are preceded by legendary tales of Miguel Vasquez the glassblower and the absence of Francene's father, the wheels are set in motion for an adventure.
"Inspiration strikes when Francene inadvertently finds the Vasquez treasure glowing in the mud of Boggs Pond. When frogs talk, something has gone astray, ESPECIALLY when the specter of the 'Most Serene Highness' 'Captain General' Santa Anna appears. He IS angry. The week of San Jacinto Day in the classroom is truly a learning experience. Celebrating Texas independence from Mexico at the Battle of San Jacinto was not Santa Anna's shining moment. He was not impervious to the Texans' heated vengeance and shouts of 'REMEMBER THE ALAMO. REMEMBER GOLIAD.'
"What do a displaced boy, a mussel fairy, a glassblower, a cook, a kidnapped explorer, and a scientist have in common? Rosita's Wrath—an epic plan with an assist from the specter of Santa Anna. After a purported, phenomenal Saint Elmo's fire guides the Vasquez treasure to the depths of the Gulf via an electrical storm, the treasure resurfaces twice.
"When 'whispers from the wind' reach the parrot woman, the epic plan and 'the day of the animals' begin marking the end of a 'well-known secret'—sort of."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jan Bannerman's new book will delight and entertain the imagination as readers race to see what awaits the unlikely crew found within.
Bannerman offers readers a dynamic narrative that will engage the imagination from the start.
Consumers can purchase "Francene and the Mussel Fairy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Francene and the Mussel Fairy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.