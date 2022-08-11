Annie M. Brown's newly released "Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures" is a helpful study of scripture related to healing illness.

"Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie M. Brown is an engaging opportunity to understand God's word regarding illness and healing.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures": an encouraging resource for those facing health challenges. "Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures" is the creation of published author Annie M. Brown.

Brown shares, "You can take authority over sickness!

"Healing is a mark of the covenant. Third John 2 says, 'Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.' God desires for us to be IN GOOD HEALTH and blessed in every area of our lives.

"There are some sicknesses that doctors can't cure, but God can. If you are sick and tired of being sick and tired, this book is for you.

"Annie Brown has compiled all the healing Scriptures from five different Bibles into one handbook for easy reading and meditation access.

"Annie believes that by allowing your faith and trust to soar to unlimited heights of belief in God, your healing can be granted by God's grace, love for us, and mercy. You see, God still heals and perform miracles and specializes and can do what no man can do. I challenge you now to take the limits off of God. Is there anything too hard for God?

"How bad do you want to be healed, delivered, and set free? You must become relentless in seeking and believing God for your healing now!

"'Healing thou art loosed!'

"He's got the whole world in His hands!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie M. Brown's new book will bring comfort to many who are facing illness within themselves or a loved one.

Brown shares in hopes of helping others discover God's healing grace as she draws from personal experiences and relevant scripture.

Consumers can purchase "Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus the Healer: Healing Scriptures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing