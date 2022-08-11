Lesia S Hayden's newly released "Warfare: The Revelation" is a powerful call to spiritual arms that will empower and encourage

"Warfare: The Revelation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lesia S Hayden is a spiritually charged discussion of what steps are necessary to turn from the temptations holding one back and to turn to efforts to furthering the kingdom of God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Warfare: The Revelation": a potent discussion of the spiritual warfare one faces. "Warfare: The Revelation" is the creation of published author Lesia S Hayden, a mother of four children and the grandmother of three grandsons. She grew up on the north side of Chicago in what was once known as the Cabrini-Green Housing Projects. She is a graduate of Loyola University Chicago where she obtained a BA in business management and an ABA-approved paralegal certificate in litigation practice from The Institute for Paralegal Studies.

Hayden shares, "Warfare: The Revelation will enlighten the reader and reveal God's plan of redemption, reconciliation, and restoration. As God's purpose is revealed through each chapter, the reader will experience liberation and freedom as they come to an understanding of what Christ conquered for us through his death and resurrection. In addition, Warfare: The Revelation will have a profound impact upon the church, ushering it into another level of prayer and intercession against the powers of Satan's kingdom.

"The Christian community, those ensnared with bondages, the mentally oppressed, or those who just want to know the mind and plan of God for this generation will find this book to be a relevant guide for teaching and instruction to the complex issues that the Church face in today's society.

"For those who are visual learners, the illustrations of the development and progression of sin, including the administration of the celestial hierarchy will eliminate the ambiguity that surrounds the topic of spiritual warfare.

"The advancing of the kingdom of God on the earth will not be demonstrated in human strength but in the bond of holiness, prayer, and love. This enlightening, challenging, and timely revelation will grab the attention of the reader as the mind and love of God is revealed. The pursuer of truth will be in awe of God's strategy to redeem the human race from the power of Satan's kingdom in order to restore the relationship that humanity once shared with Him in the Garden of Eden."

