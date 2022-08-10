SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds IRBT, IEA, SHLX, and ZY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
iRobot Corporation IRBT
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of iRobot Corporation IRBT in connection with the proposed acquisition of IRBT by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IRBT shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of IRBT common stock owned. If you own IRBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/irbt
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA, in connection with the proposed acquisition of IEA by MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEA shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash and 0.0483 shares of MasTec common stock for each IEA share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.89 based upon MasTec's August 9, 2022 closing price of $80.55. If you own IEA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iea
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX, in connection with the proposed acquisition of SHLX by Shell USA, Inc. ("Shell USA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SHLX unit holders will receive $15.85 in cash for each Public Common Unit of SHLX common stock owned. A subsidiary of Shell USA currently owns 269,457,304 SHLX common units, or approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units. If you own SHLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shlx
Zymergen Inc. ZY
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zymergen Inc. ZY, connected with the proposed acquisition of ZY by Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZY shareholders will receive 0.9179 shares of Ginkgo common stock for each ZY share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.87 based upon Ginkgo's August 9, 2022 closing price of $3.13. If you own ZY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zy
SOURCE Weiss Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.