The Grant Cardone Foundation Empowers Young Entrepreneurs with a 10X Pitch-Off

The Grant Cardone Foundation is hosting a 10X Pitch-Off for entrepreneurial high school students from Tumaini DC Nonprofit Organization.
AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Grant Cardone Foundation will be giving 10 teenage entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business in a 10X Pitch-Off on Wednesday, August 17. The winner will be selected by Grant Cardone and his executive team, which includes Elena Cardone, Sheri Hamilton, and Jarrod Glandt.
The contestants of the 10X Pitch Off are entrepreneurial high school students who will be traveling from the Tumaini DC Nonprofit Organization in Washington, DC.
First, second, and third place winners will be chosen and awarded prizes such as seed money, books, and experiences to further the success of their business. First place will take home $3,000, second place $2,000, and third place $1,000. All of the top three winners will be granted a 10X merchandise gift box, a copy of Grant Cardone's The Millionaire Booklet, and 12-month access to Cardone University.
Amongst the businesses being pitched by the young entrepreneurs are nail and beauty education, gaming and animation, content creation, clothing upcycling, fashion design, interior design, and athletic wear.
Traveling to Florida for the 10X Pitch-Off will be the first time many of the Tumaini students have left DC, making this event very special to The Grant Cardone Foundation.
For more information or to donate to The Grant Cardone Foundation, please visit grantcardonefoundation.com.
About Tumaini DC:
Tumaini is an innovative, culturally responsive, healing-centered + trauma-informed SEL curriculum and program that gives K-12 students the tools to thrive in and out of the classroom. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of socially responsible and globally competent youth of color.
About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national nonprofit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically. Therefore, he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need. Our mission is to provide mentoring and financial literacy education to adolescents in underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure.
About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is an American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. He wrote seven books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Grant showed off his sales and marketing process when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.
Media Contact
Mandi Banyai, Grant Cardone Enterprises, 630-335-3504, mandi@grantcardone.com
SOURCE Grant Cardone Enterprises
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
