Cardiology Expert Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists Joins Exclusive Haute MD Network

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ryan Houk, MD, provides exceptional cardiac care at Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists, P.A., where he welcomes patients at two offices in Naples, Florida. Along with his expertise in coronary artery disease, chest pain, heart failure, and heart arrhythmias, including less-common disorders such as supraventricular tachycardia, he has a special interest in echocardiography and nuclear imaging. Dr. Houk is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Houk received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California, then went on to complete a master's degree at Columbia University in New York City. From there, he relocated to Baltimore, where he earned his medical degree at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Houk then completed his internship and residency training in internal medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He continued his education by receiving specialty training in cardiology at the prestigious Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans.

Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists

Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists (NHRS), P.A., is a medical practice that provides the highest quality cardiac care from a team of physicians and staff who combine extensive training with compassion for each patient. They believe in connecting with each patient, learning about your concerns, and helping each patient with customized treatments that help them live a longer, healthier life.

NHRS is dedicated to making exceptional cardiovascular care convenient, operating in two offices in Naples, Florida, and offers state-of-the-art diagnostic technology that sets them apart from other heart specialists.

Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists, P.A., is one of a limited group of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) scan centers worldwide. They're also one of the few using advanced software that measures myocardial blood flow reserve, which allows them to detect disease in the microvessels in the heart.

As specialists in cardiac arrhythmias, the team at Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists, P.A., expertly diagnose and treat heart rhythm problems. They help patients with atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, and less common arrhythmias such as supraventricular tachycardia.

Patients receive comprehensive care for the full scope of cardiac conditions. Medical care and essential procedures such as cardiac ablation and pacemaker implantation are provided together with personalized advice and support for the lifestyle changes needed to live with chronic conditions such as coronary disease, chest pain, and heart failure. The team also sees patients with syncope.

Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists, P.A., is fully accredited with the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for PET, echocardiography, and nuclear cardiology. Patients can access diagnostic procedures such as electrophysiology studies performed in the office by a team of highly trained cardiology physicians.

