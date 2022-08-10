Creative Balloons Manufacturing Makes Party Decorating E-Z, Fast & Safe by Launching a New Retail Package of Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves at Walmart

As a worldwide leading producer of top-quality balloon accessories, Creative Balloons Manufacturing Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new retail package of Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves at Walmart this Summer.

CARMEL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a worldwide leading producer of top-quality balloon accessories, Creative Balloons Manufacturing Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new retail package of Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves at Walmart.

Just in time for Summer celebrations – this easy-to-use balloon accessory saves party hosts time, energy, and effort when decorating for events. From preparing cold beverages to hot appetizers, party hosts have limited time when getting ready for their event. To help create an effortless entertaining experience for busy party hosts, Creative Balloons Manufacturing provides a stress-free balloon accessory that takes the hassle out of balloon decorating.

Since the typical party host spends up to 1-hour inflating, sealing, and stringing helium-filled balloons, by using Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves, this innovative accessory enables them to inflate balloons with helium faster and easier than ever before. That means, they can now create eye-catching balloon décor just minutes before their guests arrive at their party.

The brand-new retail pack of Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves makes party decorating fast, fun, and e-z. The 25-ct pack of patented, self-sealing, pre-strung helium balloon valves will be sold for just $3.97, making it a budget-friendly option for Walmart shoppers. This item is now available in the "Celebrations" (party supplies) section at 2200+ Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

"We're thrilled that Walmart is introducing our time-saving balloon accessory to its valued customers. Knowing how busy party hosts are, we're happy to offer a solution that makes event decorating faster and easier. That's why we're confident that Walmart shoppers will love using our Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves for all their celebrations. Our balloon accessory enables them to quickly and easily inflate, seal, and string a helium balloon in just 6 seconds!" says Suzy Goodman-Pollack, President of Creative Balloons Manufacturing Inc. "Since 1973, we've been on a mission to produce innovative, high-quality balloon accessories that make event and party decorating easier and more enjoyable. For that reason, our company motto is: We Make People Happy Because We Make Life E-Z."

Below are benefits of using Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves:

Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Valves automatically seal the balloons during helium inflation.

These valves are designed to work best with 11"-12" latex balloons, which are ideal for party décor.

The valved balloons are re-inflatable (as no knot has been tied in the neck of the balloon).

4 feet of coiled white satin ribbon is pre-attached to each valve.

These valves work on most Helium Inflator Nozzles; must be used with helium (not air).

No hand-tying, no stringing, and no more sore fingers (from tying a knot in the balloon or hand-attaching ribbon to each inflated balloon).

These valves are re-usable and recyclable.

Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves have been safety-tested and approved by an independent laboratory to ensure compliance with CPSC safety regulations.

Estimated float-time: 4+ hours.

Balloons and disposable helium tanks sold separately at Walmart.

For more information or to shop Big Barrel E-Z Safety Seal™ Helium Balloon Valves, visit https://www.walmart.com/ip/Big-Barrel-E-Z-Safety-Seal-Balloon-Valves-Quickly-Seals-Latex-Balloons-25-Ct/165946158

Media Contact

Christina Pollack, Creative Balloons Manufacturing Inc, +1 8316225210, christina@creativeballoonsmfg.com

SOURCE Creative Balloons Manufacturing Inc