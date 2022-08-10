First Ever National 2nd Chance Lottery Sweepstakes Launched

Upload Losing Lottery Tickets for the Chance to WIN $50,000

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2ndChanceLottery.com has entered the market to reward losing lottery ticket players nationwide with up to $50,000 each month. This is the first time ever that there has been a 2nd chance lottery sweepstakes open nationwide.

The national 2nd Chance Lottery sweepstakes awards a lucky contestant $1,000 weekly through a random drawing with four possible chances to win the weekly sweepstakes and one chance to instantly win the monthly mega sweepstakes worth $50,000. "It's so rewarding to see how excited everyone has been to participate in the nationwide sweepstakes using losing lottery tickets. It's not often you get a 2nd chance at many things in life, so this sweepstakes provides an intangible emotional appeal as well as the possibility of winning up to $50,000," said Dr. Iman Foroutan, 2nd Chance Lottery CEO.

2nd Chance Lottery's first winners were announced in July and they were overjoyed to win. "I am beyond thrilled that I stopped to take a look at the ad on Instagram and took a chance. It was so easy to enter for such a great prize," said our inaugural winner, Susan G. from New York. "I just want to say thank you so much. This is a great surprise I really appreciate it. This is a blessing and I want to thank everyone involved. Have a wonderful weekend," said another winner, Blundean K. from Illinois.

2ndChanceLottery.com is a 100% legal sweepstakes with no purchase necessary and valid throughout the United States where it is not prohibited. Users receive one ticket upload credit immediately upon registering to the site. Users can then watch short video commercials to earn additional ticket upload credits. Registrants can also receive daily bonus sweepstakes entries by simply sharing the 2ndChanceLottery.com website on their Facebook and Twitter accounts. There is no limit on the number of losing lottery tickets one can upload for a chance to win the weekly and monthly prizes.

2ndChanceLottery.com plans to add new features with additional methods to earn ticket upload credits and additional opportunities to win a variety of valuable prizes. Contestants can enter new losing lottery tickets each week to be considered for each weekly sweepstakes drawing. All submissions during each month will be eligible entries for that month's Instant Win Game for a chance to win the $50,000 Megasweeps prize (odds of winning is 1 in 250). If a Megasweeps player does not win the $50,000 prize, player is guaranteed a $1,000 consolation prize.

2ndChanceLottery.com is a 100% legal national sweepstakes with NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter.

Dr. Iman Foroutan, 2nd Chance Lottery, 1 7145122131, info@2ndchancelottery.com

