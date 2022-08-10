Indigo Reports FY23 First Quarter Financial Results - Indigo delivers strong sales and continues investment in omnichannel strategy to fuel future growth

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. IDG, Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 13-week period ended July 2, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended July 3, 2021.

Revenue increased $32.5 million, or 18.9%, to $204.6 million compared to $172.1 million in the prior year, exceeding the Company's top-line first quarter performance in the preceding three fiscal years. The Company's total sales growth was driven by the success of Indigo's omnichannel business; a strong recovery in the retail channel where traffic levels continued to normalize, and an ecommerce business that sustained incremental growth of 80% of fiscal 2020 levels. Double-digit growth was generated in both the print and general merchandise businesses. The print business continued to benefit from a resurgence of reading, which the Company has leveraged through the launch of a partnership with TikTok Canada, to further capitalize on the popularity of reading on the platform (#BookTok). The Company's top proprietary brands, OUI, NÓTA™ and LOVE & LORE®, continued to gain prominence in the general merchandise assortment, generating over 30% of the quarter's general merchandise revenue growth and demonstrating the increasing value of the Company's exclusive brand portfolio.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "We are pleased to see the positive sales growth, fueled by a steady improvement to store traffic and the continued success of our online business. Our strong customer commitment reinforces the decisions we are making to invest in talent and technology for future profitability".

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $19.2 million compared to a loss of $14.9 million for the same period last year. This is inclusive of the impact of external COVID-19 support, which totalled $1.0 million in the first quarter, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Unfortunately, current macro-economic conditions had a negative impact on margins and costs given supply chain disruptions, higher freight costs and inflationary pressures. The Company also incurred additional costs with investment in technology aimed at driving productivity and growth. These factors impacted the net loss position, which changed by $3.5 million to a net loss of $25.4 million ($0.91 net loss per basic common share), compared to a net loss of $21.9 million ($0.79 net loss per basic common share) in the prior year, which is inclusive of the impact of the above-noted COVID-19 support received.

Analyst/Investor Call

Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, August 11th, 2022. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8659 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-664-6392 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 50738052.

A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 18th, 2022. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 11th, 2022, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 738052 #. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions, which include geopolitical events such as war, acts of terrorism, and civil disorder and the adverse impacts of inflationary pressures; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 2, 2022 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this news release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

July 2, July 3, April 2, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 43,168 81,412 86,469 Accounts receivable 15,403 20,253 12,941 Inventories 288,184 221,389 273,849 Prepaid expenses 7,971 10,005 13,508 Derivative assets 1,431 — — Other assets 1,644 1,752 3,246 Total current assets 357,801 334,811 390,013 Property, plant, and equipment, net 62,613 73,925 64,319 Right-of-use assets, net 322,450 350,207 333,767 Intangible assets, net 24,459 19,604 21,171 Equity investment, net 97 2,156 97 Total assets 767,420 780,703 809,367 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 170,102 159,931 178,138 Unredeemed gift card liability 64,578 59,300 62,653 Provisions 531 2,455 472 Deferred revenue 21,367 16,139 20,699 Short-term lease liabilities 69,679 67,240 69,100 Derivative liabilities 47 1,572 631 Total current liabilities 326,304 306,637 331,693 Long-term accrued liabilities 991 1,615 1,068 Long-term provisions 744 678 702 Long-term lease liabilities 435,211 470,684 448,084 Total liabilities 763,250 779,614 781,547 Equity





Share capital 227,090 226,999 227,090 Contributed surplus 14,861 14,066 14,618 Retained deficit (238,810) (238,614) (213,403) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,029 (1,362) (485) Total equity 4,170 1,089 27,820 Total liabilities and equity 767,420 780,703 809,367

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)







13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

July 2, July 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2022 2021





Revenue 204,556 172,080 Cost of sales (122,808) (101,643) Gross profit 81,748 70,437 Operating, selling, and other expenses (101,343) (86,424) Operating loss (19,595) (15,987) Net interest expense (6,179) (5,959) Loss before income taxes (25,774) (21,946) Income tax recovery 367 — Net loss (25,407) (21,946)





Other comprehensive income



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:



Change in fair value of cash flow hedges 1,890 (1,278) Reclassification of realized loss (gain) (242) 1,328 Foreign currency translation adjustment (134) 108 Other comprehensive income 1,514 158 Total comprehensive loss (23,893) (21,788)





Net loss per common share



Basic $ (0.91) $ (0.79) Diluted $ (0.91) $ (0.79)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

July 2, July 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss (25,407) (21,946) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities



Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,976 4,039 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,479 10,121 Amortization of intangible assets 2,736 3,303 Loss on disposal of capital assets 6 14 Share-based compensation 243 288 Deferred income tax recovery (367) — Other (152) (753) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (15,077) 14,193 Interest expense 6,357 6,257 Interest income (178) (298) Cash flows from (used for) operating activities (17,384) 15,218





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,091) (839) Addition of intangible assets (6,024) (1,991) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment — 516 Interest received 178 298 Cash flows used for investing activities (7,937) (2,016)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (11,636) (10,705) Interest paid (6,357) (6,257) Proceeds from share issuances — 9 Cash flows used for financing activities (17,993) (16,953)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13 228





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (43,301) (3,523) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,469 84,935 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 43,168 81,412







Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:



13-week

13-week



period ended % Revenue period ended % Revenue

July 2, July 3, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Revenue 204.6 100.0 172.1 100.0 Cost of sales (122.8) 60.0 (101.6) 59.0 Cost of operations (56.8) 27.8 (47.0) 27.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses (27.3) 13.3 (22.0) 12.8 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.5) 5.1 (10.1) 5.9 Finance charges related to leases (6.4) 3.1 (6.3) 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA1 (19.2) 9.4 (14.9) 8.7 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.0) 2.0 (4.0) 2.3 Amortization of intangible assets (2.7) 1.3 (3.3) 1.9 Net interest income 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 Loss before income taxes (25.8) 12.6 (21.9) 12.7

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, share of loss from equity investments, and impairment, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

