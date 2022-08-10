Baylin Technologies Announces the Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. BYL (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bejoy Pankajakshan has been appointed to its board of directors. The appointment of Mr. Pankajakshan will add valuable insight and industry expertise to the board. This appointment expands the board from six to seven directors and adds one more independent director.

Mr. Pankajakshan is currently Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir Systems, Inc, located in Richardson, Texas. Mavenir is a privately-owned, multinational global telecoms vendor focused on software-based automated networks. Mr. Pankajakshan is an accomplished product and technology leader with a proven record of defining business vision and driving investments and acquisitions to realize long range growth. He has led multiple industry leading innovations and launches of world's first technologies from both the operator and vendor side. Since joining Mavenir in 2013, he has been responsible for driving the company's product and technology strategy as well as the significant expansion and evolution of its product portfolio while becoming a market leader in Open RAN and Core products.

Mr. Pankajakshan holds an MS in Telecommunications from Southern Methodist University, an MBA in Information Systems from Kansas State University, and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University. He also has over 30 granted patents covering next generation technologies.

His current advisory board positions include the Technological Advisory Council (US FCC/Federal Communications Commission), the Open Digital Framework Advisory Board (TM Forum), the CX Advisory Board (University of Houston Bauer College of Business) and is also a Forbes Technology Council member

Commenting on the appointment, Jeffrey Royer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company said: "We are delighted to have Bejoy join the board. I am confident his background in technology, product development, strategic thinking, business growth, and innovation will add valuable and welcome depth to the board as we continue to strive to improve the Company's results."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

