Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. Receives Final Approval for Listing and Announces Start of Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "BVCI") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "BVCI" at market opening on August 12, 2022.

The public listing of the Company follows the successful completion of the reverse takeover with Flexwork Properties Ltd. (formerly Reliant Gold Corp.) by way of an amalgamation. On listing, the Company will have outstanding 25,699,179 common shares on an undiluted basis and 26,613,797 on a fully diluted basis. For more information regarding the Company, please refer to its final listing statement which is available by accessing the Company's profile on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com .

"We couldn't be more excited to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange," Richard Zhou CEO of BVCI said. "During the past year, we have achieved significant milestones in terms of advancement of our projects and relationships with third party service providers who will assist us in marketing our products and our team will continue to work tirelessly to build, develop and grow our business. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, board of directors, colleagues, engineers, advisors and business partners, without your tireless support in the last four years, we could not achieve such a great success!"

About the Company

BVCI is an Ontario incorporated company, and is registered as a money service business with the Financial Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). It is a provider of an innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the emerging blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry. Instrumental to BVCI's business and growth strategy is BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger technology, which can operate as a centralized or decentralized ledger. BVC Chain was designed to be a turnkey solution, which can be customized and implemented by organizations wishing to deploy blockchain platform based solutions, products or services. BVC Chain will also serve as the platform and infrastructure for BvcPay and CADT. BvcPay is a cloud based mobile application that is intended to have the capability to function as a Digital Currency wallet and which can facilitate point of sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum and CADT. CADT is the native Digital Currency of the BVC Chain, and it is intended to be a stablecoin. BVCI's CADT business division is expected to issue CADT, a cryptographic stablecoin supported on a 1:1 basis with an equivalent amount of Canadian dollar held in a custodial account. CADT is expected to support real time pricing, payment, settlement, digital asset issuance and ledger capabilities.

To allow BVCI to carry out its CADT related business, BVCI filed an application on June 17, 2021 to obtain registration as an exempt market dealer in accordance with applicable securities laws in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Such application is pending, and there is no assurance that BVCI will obtain such registration. Unless and until the Company is registered under applicable securities laws for purposes of carrying out its CADT related business, or the Company is otherwise satisfied that it can conduct such business in compliance with all applicable securities laws, it intends to have all its CADT trading occur through a dealer (via the BVC Chain) that is registered in a category of registration under applicable securities laws which permits CADT to be traded through it, which dealer arrangement is subject to finalization. Accordingly, there is no assurance BVCI will be able to pursue its proposed CADT business or any related BvcPay business that relies on CADT.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement of the Company any information released or received with respect to the listing may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Such statements reflect the current expectations of the management of the Company with respect to future events based on currently available information and are based on certain assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including assumptions and risks related to the Company obtaining registration as an exempt market dealer or implementing its arrangement with a registered dealer.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is current only as of the date hereof.

