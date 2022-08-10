Tom Wright named interim head of Investor Relations

Takes over responsibility from Scott Minder, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities
DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. ATI announced today that Tom Wright will assume interim responsibility for investor relations in addition to his current role as vice president, financial planning and analysis. Wright, who joined ATI earlier this year to lead corporate financial planning and analysis, will continue to report to Don Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Wright takes over responsibility from Scott Minder, who is leaving ATI to become chief financial officer with a leading public company. "Scott has been instrumental in connecting the investment community to our strategy of becoming an aerospace and defense leader and helping to improve ATI's capital structure, a key component of positioning ATI for growth," said Newman. "We appreciate his contributions and wish him much success in his new role."
ATI is working to identify a permanent investor relations leader.
ATI ATI is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.
SOURCE ATI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.