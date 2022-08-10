Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2028: Industry to Reach $36.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1%

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 16,258.97 million in 2021 to US$ 36,176.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2028.
The market growth is mainly attributed to an increase in demand for point-of-care devices, developments by market players, and a rise in the prevalence of associated diseases. However, the increasing prevalence of associated diseases is expected to limit market growth.
Molecular diagnostics has wide applications in various indications such as oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, and immune system disorders. The increasing prevalence of the associated indications is expected to drive the market. For instance, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The early detection of cancer can prevent death among the patients. POC diagnostics play an essential role in the early role and monitoring of cancer.
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that about 70% of deaths in low- and middle-income countries were caused by cancer in September 2021. In addition, as per the Global Burden of Disease Study in the Global Health Data Exchange and the World Health Statistics 2020 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) mortality in China 322 per 100,000 population, India has reported 185 per 100,000 population at an early stage of CVD.
As per the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that about 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2021 in the US. Moreover, as per the data published by the UK.GOV on November 22, November 2021, the infection rate of COVID-19 is about 422.7 per 100,000 population. Thus, the rising prevalence of target diseases in molecular diagnostics is expected to drive the market.
Based on disease area, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, genetic testing, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, and others.
In terms of technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, in-situ hybridization, DNA microarray, and others. The polymerase chain reaction segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
Based on product and services, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays and kits, instruments, and services and software. The assays and kits segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
In terms of end user, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global molecular diagnostics market.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Point-of-Care and Developments by Market Players
- Increasing Prevalence of Associated Diseases
Market Restraints
- Limitations Associated the Molecular Testing
Market Opportunities
- Global and Regional Players to Explore Untapped Markets for Potential Opportunities
Future Trends
- Increasing Popularity of At-home Healthcare Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Molecular Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape
5. Molecular Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Molecular Diagnostics Market- Global Analysis
7. Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis - By Disease Area
8. Molecular Diagnostics Market- By Technology
9. Molecular Diagnostics Market- by Product and Services
10. Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User
11. Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Molecular Diagnostics Market
13. Molecular Diagnostics Market-Industry Landscape
14. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- TBG Diagnostics Limited
- QIAGEN
- bioMerieux SA
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Illumina, Inc.
- Danaher
- Novartis AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7wdn2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.