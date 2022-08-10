Stellar Finster Fest Artist & Musician Lineup in Historic Paradise Garden

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual nationally recognized two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on September 24 & 25 in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga., August 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual nationally recognized two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on September 24 & 25 in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden. Finster Fest will feature more than 60 folk, craft, and fine artists, music performances, and special guest presentations. In addition, patrons will experience the finest southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment.

Finster Fest will feature nationally recognized self-taught artists from 11 states including Jim Shores (Georgia), Eric Legge (Georgia), Jim Kopp (Wyoming), Michael Banks (Alabama), and Peter Loose (Georgia), C.M. and Grace Kelly Laster (Kentucky).

Performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden, featuring music by the Athens, Georgia, band Pylon Reenactment Society, Pony Bradshaw from Chatsworth, Georgia, and Abe Partridge of Mobile, AL, just a few of the over 13 music performances over the two-day festival.

The special speakers will include artist Black Cat Tips, author of the children's book Smile a While, and Jerry Grillo, author of The Music and Mythocracy of Col. Bruce Hampton: A Basically True Biography.

Legendary rock 'n' roll photographer Deborah Feingold has provided her historic photograph of Rev. Howard Finster, published in Rolling Stone Magazine in April 1989, for the Finster Fest poster this year. A limited number of these collectible posters are for sale with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation.

Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days. Admission is $5, with free parking at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the Garden, with a complimentary party shuttle provided all day. Handicap parking is available on site.

Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues the restoration of Howard Finster's 4-acre-plus art environment and cultural center.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is Summerville's biggest event, drawing more than 2,100 guests from all over the Southeast US.

Look for updates at Howard Finster's Paradise Garden on Facebook (https://fb.me/e/2NExT9ACT) and Instagram. More information on Paradise Garden can be found at http://www.paradisegardenfoundation.org, or call 706.808.0800.

