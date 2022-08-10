Ranfac Announces Successful Validation of Secondary Ethelyn Oxide Sterilization Source

According to the company, the addition of Steris Corp. as a supplemental sterilization provider will increase sterile product capacity by up to five times for the Boston area-based manufacturer.
AVON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranfac Corporation has announced the completion of a successful validation of Steris Corporation as an additional source for Ethelyn Oxide (EO) sterilization services. According to Barry Zimble, Chief Operating Officer at Ranfac, "Having multiple sources of sterilization will add a level of control and an increased sense of reliability." The company claims this was an essential investment during a time of unprecedented supply chain interruptions while also providing adequate capacity to meet emerging demand for sterile packaged goods.
"What we don't want are bottlenecks, points of slowed movement, in our supply chain," stated Michael Faradie, Ranfac Director of Manufacturing. "This partnership will allow us to produce finished goods at a higher rate, speeding up the entire process and making life easier for everyone."
According to Eric Kreuz, Ranfac Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Assurance, this validation will positively affect risk management at the company. "This could prove to increase the output by four or five times, meaning that we would no longer have to worry about storage space of unsterilized items," said Kreuz. "Our risk management profile will be improved, directly benefiting our customers."
Ranfac has already begun the process of having products sterilized at Steris' Northborough, MA facility.
An ISO 13485:2016 certified medical device company, Ranfac offers integrated solutions for product design & development, manufacturing process development, regulatory approval, and single source manufacturing of single use devices for specialized applications.
SOURCE Ranfac
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.