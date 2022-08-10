Strong Markets and Market Share Performance Drive Earnings Growth at Linamar Despite Tough Cost Environment

- Excellent new business wins ("NBW") take launch book to nearly $4.9 billion;
- 74% of year to date ("YTD") NBW with electrified vehicles
- Sales up 28.2% for Industrial due to strong agricultural and access sales on stronger markets and market share growth;
- Sales up 25.0% for Mobility on stronger markets and cost recoveries;
- Two acquisitions completed in the quarter;
- Strong content per vehicle1 growth in North America and Europe driven by a positive customer platform mix and launches; and
- Liquidity1, measured as cash and cash equivalents and available credit as at June 30, 2022, was $1.4 billion.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(in millions of dollars, except per share figures)
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Sales
1,981.6
1,575.3
3,759.7
3,357.1
Operating Earnings (Loss)
Industrial
39.7
73.7
61.2
109.4
Mobility
104.1
80.0
216.7
265.5
Operating Earnings (Loss)
143.8
153.7
277.9
374.9
Net Earnings (Loss)
104.5
108.0
200.8
261.5
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted
1.61
1.65
3.08
3.99
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization ("EBITDA")1
256.5
261.2
495.2
594.0
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1
Industrial
49.4
66.3
62.8
112.2
Mobility
99.8
85.9
193.0
261.4
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
149.2
152.2
255.8
373.6
Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1
109.3
106.9
180.2
265.2
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized1
1.68
1.63
2.76
4.05
EBITDA – Normalized1
262.9
259.2
473.7
600.6
Operating Highlights
Sales for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022") were $1,981.6 million, up $406.3 million from $1,575.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021").
The Industrial segment ("Industrial") product sales increased 28.2%, or $111.1 million, to $504.6 million in Q2 2022 from Q2 2021. The sales increase was due to:
- an increase in agricultural sales from market growth further improved by global market share growth in all core products;
- additional access equipment sales primarily due to increased market volumes in North America for all products amplified by North American market share growth in booms and global market share growth in scissors;
- increased pricing to help partially relieve increased supply chain costs; and
- increased sales related to the acquisition of the Salford Group of Companies ("Salford").
Sales for the Mobility segment ("Mobility") increased by $295.2 million, or 25.0% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. The sales in Q2 2022 were impacted by:
- a sales increase primarily attributed to an improvement in adverse conditions associated with supply related issues experienced by our customers compared to Q2 2021;
- increased pricing related to cost recovery partially offsetting the associated raw material, utilities and freight increases;
- increased sales related to the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the joint venture GF Linamar LLC ("GFL"); and
- additional sales for launching programs and increased volumes for certain programs that the Company has significant business with; partially offset by
- an unfavourable impact on sales from the changes in foreign exchange rates from Q2 2021.
1
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized, EBITDA, EBITDA – Normalized,
The Company's normalized operating earnings for Q2 2022 was $149.2 million. This compares to normalized operating earnings of $152.2 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million.
Industrial segment normalized operating earnings in Q2 2022 decreased $16.9 million, or 25.5% from Q2 2021. The Industrial normalized operating earnings results were predominantly driven by:
- the non-recurrence of a gain recognized in Q2 2021 for receivables collected that had been previously provided for;
- an increase in material, labour, freight and utilities costs;
- a reduction in the utilization of Government support programs related to the global COVID-19 pandemic; and
- an unfavourable impact from the changes in foreign exchange rates from Q2 2021; partially offset by
- an increase in agricultural sales; and
- an increase in access equipment sales.
Q2 2022 normalized operating earnings for Mobility were higher by $13.9 million, or 16.2% compared to Q2 2021. The Mobility segment's earnings were impacted by the following:
- a sales increase primarily attributed to an improvement in adverse conditions associated with supply related issues experienced by our customers compared to Q2 2021; and
- additional sales for launching programs and increased volumes for certain programs that the Company has significant business with; partially offset by
- reduction in earnings related to the acquisition of GFL;
- a reduction in the utilization of Government support programs related to the global COVID-19 pandemic; and
- increased costs related to raw material, utilities and freight partially offset by customer cost recovered in sales.
"Q2 was a strong quarter thanks to markets improving in all of our businesses, market share growing and some relief starting to flow on customer pricing related to higher costs," said Linamar Executive Chair and CEO Linda Hasenfratz, "We continue to strongly execute on electrified NBW's in our mobility business, 74% of wins YTD, and well over double the dollar value of all of 2021 in just 2 quarters. We are also executing on articulated strategies to grow our light metal structural casting business and expand our agricultural business into the nutrition space with our Mills River Foundry and Salford acquisitions. We have repurchased nearly 1.9 million shares under our NCIB, 1.3 million in Q2 alone and continue to execute on such. We remain focused on generating high single digit EPS growth this year."
Dividends
The Board of Directors today declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of CDN$0.20 per share on the common shares of the company, payable on or after September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 23, 2022.
Non-GAAP And Other Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to both management, investors and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.
Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis.
These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
Normalized Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios
All Non-GAAP financial measures denoted with 'Normalized' as presented by the Company are adjusted for foreign exchange gain (loss), foreign exchange gain (loss) on debt and derivatives, and other items.
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business. Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized is calculated as Operating Earnings (Loss), the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statement of earnings, adjusted for foreign exchange gain (loss), and any other items, if applicable, that are considered not to be indicative of underlying operational performance.
Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business. Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized is calculated as Net Earnings (Loss), the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statement of earnings, adjusted for foreign exchange gain (loss), foreign exchange gain (loss) on debt and derivatives, and any other items, if applicable, that are considered not to be indicative of underlying operational performance.
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized is a non-GAAP financial ratio and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business. Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized is calculated as Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized (as defined above) divided by the fully diluted number of shares outstanding as at the period end date.
EBITDA and EBITDA – Normalized
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance of cash flow and profitability, the effective use and allocation of resources, and to provide more meaningful comparisons of operating results. EBITDA is calculated as Net Earnings (Loss) before income taxes, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statement of earnings, adjusted for amortization of property, plant and equipment, amortization of other intangible assets, finance costs, and other interest.
EBITDA – Normalized is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes EBITDA – Normalized is useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance of cash flow and profitability, the effective use and allocation of resources, and to provide more meaningful comparisons of operating results. EBITDA – Normalized is calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) adjusted for foreign exchange gain (loss), foreign exchange gain (loss) on debt and derivatives, non-cash asset impairments and any other items, if applicable, that are considered not to be indicative of underlying operational performance.
All these other items contained in these non-GAAP financial measures are summarized as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions of dollars)
$
$
$
$
Gain on sale of unused land
-
-
(22.1)
-
Other items impacting Operating Earnings (loss) – Normalized and Net
-
-
(22.1)
-
Gain on sale of unused land
-
-
(22.1)
-
Other items
-
-
(22.1)
-
Asset impairment provision, net of reversals
0.1
(0.5)
0.1
1.6
Other items and asset impairments impacting EBITDA – Normalized
0.1
(0.5)
(22.0)
1.6
Normalizing items for asset impairment provisions adjusted EBITDA and impacted the Mobility segment by $0.1 million for Q2 2022 and $0.1 million for YTD 2022 ($0.5 million gain for Q2 2021 and $1.6 million loss for YTD 2021).
During Q1 2022, a normalizing item related to a "gain on sale of unused land" adjusted the Mobility segment by $22.1 million.
All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(in millions of dollars)
2022
2021
+/-
+/-
2022
2021
+/-
+/-
$
$
$
%
$
$
$
%
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Operating Earnings (Loss)
143.8
153.7
(9.9)
(6.4 %)
277.9
374.9
(97.0)
(25.9 %)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
5.4
(1.5)
6.9
-
(1.3)
1.3
Other items
-
-
-
(22.1)
-
(22.1)
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
149.2
152.2
(3.0)
(2.0 %)
255.8
373.6
(117.8)
(31.5 %)
Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Net Earnings (Loss)
104.5
108.0
(3.5)
(3.2 %)
200.8
261.5
(60.7)
(23.2 %)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
5.4
(1.5)
6.9
-
(1.3)
1.3
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives
0.9
-
0.9
0.5
6.3
(5.8)
Other items
-
-
-
(22.1)
-
(22.1)
Tax impact
(1.5)
0.4
(1.9)
1.0
(1.3)
2.3
Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
109.3
106.9
2.4
2.2 %
180.2
265.2
(85.0)
(32.1 %)
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted
1.61
1.65
(0.04)
(2.4 %)
3.08
3.99
(0.91)
(22.8 %)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
0.08
(0.02)
0.10
-
(0.02)
0.02
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
0.10
(0.09)
Other items
-
-
-
(0.34)
-
(0.34)
Tax impact
(0.02)
-
(0.02)
0.01
(0.02)
0.03
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized
1.68
1.63
0.05
3.1 %
2.76
4.05
(1.29)
(31.9 %)
EBITDA and EBITDA – Normalized
Net Earnings (Loss) before income taxes
138.9
145.7
(6.8)
(4.7 %)
266.5
353.1
(86.6)
(24.5 %)
Amortization of property, plant and equipment
97.2
97.9
(0.7)
189.5
205.1
(15.6)
Amortization of other intangible assets
13.6
12.2
1.4
27.5
24.1
3.4
Finance costs
5.0
4.7
0.3
8.9
10.1
(1.2)
Other interest
1.8
0.7
1.1
2.8
1.6
1.2
EBITDA
256.5
261.2
(4.7)
(1.8 %)
495.2
594.0
(98.8)
(16.6 %)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
5.4
(1.5)
6.9
-
(1.3)
1.3
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives
0.9
-
0.9
0.5
6.3
(5.8)
Asset impairment provision, net of reversals
0.1
(0.5)
0.6
0.1
1.6
(1.5)
Other items
-
-
-
(22.1)
-
(22.1)
EBITDA – Normalized
262.9
259.2
3.7
1.4 %
473.7
600.6
(126.9)
(21.1 %)
All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas impacting segments reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2022
Industrial
Mobility
Linamar
Industrial
Mobility
Linamar
(in millions of dollars)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Operating Earnings (Loss)
39.7
104.1
143.8
61.2
216.7
277.9
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
9.7
(4.3)
5.4
1.6
(1.6)
-
Other items
-
-
-
-
(22.1)
(22.1)
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
49.4
99.8
149.2
62.8
193.0
255.8
EBITDA – Normalized
EBITDA
52.9
203.6
256.5
87.2
408.0
495.2
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
9.7
(4.3)
5.4
1.6
(1.6)
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives
0.2
0.7
0.9
0.1
0.4
0.5
Asset impairment provision, net of reversals
-
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
0.1
Other items
-
-
-
-
(22.1)
(22.1)
EBITDA – Normalized
62.8
200.1
262.9
88.9
384.8
473.7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2021
2021
Industrial
Mobility
Linamar
Industrial
Mobility
Linamar
(in millions of dollars)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
Operating Earnings (Loss)
73.7
80.0
153.7
109.4
265.5
374.9
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(7.4)
5.9
(1.5)
2.8
(4.1)
(1.3)
Other items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized
66.3
85.9
152.2
112.2
261.4
373.6
EBITDA – Normalized
EBITDA
88.0
173.2
261.2
137.8
456.2
594.0
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(7.4)
5.9
(1.5)
2.8
(4.1)
(1.3)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives
(0.1)
0.1
-
1.2
5.1
6.3
Asset impairment provision, net of reversals
-
(0.5)
(0.5)
-
1.6
1.6
Other items
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA – Normalized
80.5
178.7
259.2
141.8
458.8
600.6
Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is calculated as Cash from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows, adjusted for payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment, and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment.
Liquidity
Liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's ability to satisfy its financial obligations as they come due. Liquidity is calculated as Cash, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statements of financial position, adjusted for the Company's available credit.
All other non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions of dollars)
$
$
$
$
Free Cash Flow
Cash generated from (used in) operating activities
66.4
186.0
128.8
409.9
Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment
(84.9)
(50.8)
(172.8)
(110.3)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
3.8
2.5
33.0
4.4
Free Cash Flow
(14.7)
137.7
(11.0)
304.0
Liquidity
Cash
877.5
731.6
877.5
731.6
Available credit
527.0
957.6
527.0
957.6
Liquidity
1,404.5
1,689.2
1,404.5
1,689.2
Supplementary Financial Measures
Content per Vehicle
Content per Vehicle is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated within the Mobility segment for the region indicated as automotive sales less tooling sales divided by vehicle production units.
Summary of Content per Vehicle by Quarter
The following table summarizes the updated CPV for the current year for changes in volumes as revised by industry sources:
Estimates as of June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Mar 31
Jun 30
Mar 31
Jun 30
North America
2022
2022
2022
2022
Vehicle Production Units
3.70
3.69
3.70
7.39
Automotive Sales
$ 761.6
$ 870.6
$ 761.6
$ 1,632.2
Content Per Vehicle
$ 205.83
$ 235.70
$ 205.83
$ 220.76
Europe
Vehicle Production Units
3.90
3.94
3.90
7.84
Automotive Sales
$ 390.6
$ 396.0
$ 390.6
$ 786.7
Content Per Vehicle
$ 100.14
$ 100.47
$ 100.14
$ 100.30
Asia Pacific
Vehicle Production Units
11.31
10.02
11.31
21.34
Automotive Sales
$ 133.9
$ 97.7
$ 133.9
$ 231.6
Content Per Vehicle
$ 11.83
$ 9.75
$ 11.83
$ 10.85
Estimates as of March 21, 2022
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Mar 31
Mar 31
North America
2022
2022
Vehicle Production Units
3.70
3.70
Automotive Sales
$ 761.6
$ 761.6
Content Per Vehicle
$ 206.00
$ 206.00
Europe
Vehicle Production Units
3.87
3.87
Automotive Sales
$ 390.6
$ 390.6
Content Per Vehicle
$ 100.82
$ 100.82
Asia Pacific
Vehicle Production Units
11.11
11.11
Automotive Sales
$ 133.9
$ 133.9
Content Per Vehicle
$ 12.05
$ 12.05
Change in Estimates from Prior Quarter
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Mar 31
Mar 31
2022
2022
North America
+/-
+/-
Vehicle Production Units
-
-
Automotive Sales
$ -
$ -
Content Per Vehicle
$ (0.17)
$ (0.17)
Europe
Vehicle Production Units
0.03
0.03
Automotive Sales
$ -
$ -
Content Per Vehicle
$ (0.68)
$ (0.68)
Asia Pacific
Vehicle Production Units
0.20
0.20
Automotive Sales
$ -
$ -
Content Per Vehicle
$ (0.22)
$ (0.22)
Forward Looking Information, Risk and Uncertainties
Certain information provided by Linamar in this press release, MD&A, the consolidated financial statements and other documents published throughout the year which are not recitation of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating such forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider the various factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could materially alter results in the future from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Linamar. Some of the factors and risks and uncertainties that cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the competitive environment in which Linamar operates, OEM outsourcing and insourcing; sources and availability of raw materials; labour markets and dependence on key personnel; dependence on certain customers and product programs; technological change in the sectors in which the Company operates and by Linamar's competitors; delays in or operational issues with product launches; foreign currency risk; long-term contracts that are not guaranteed; acquisition and expansion risk; foreign business risk; public health threats; cyclicality and seasonality; legal proceedings and insurance coverage; credit risk; weather; emission standards; capital and liquidity risk; tax laws; securities laws compliance and corporate governance standards; fluctuations in interest rates; environmental emissions and safety regulations; trade and labour disruptions; world political events; pricing concessions to customers; and governmental, environmental and regulatory policies.
The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect Linamar's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Linamar's forward-looking statements. Linamar assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.
Conference Call Information
Q2 2022 Release Information
Linamar will hold a webcast call on August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following URL linamar.com/event/q2-2022-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the company's website. For those who wish to listen to an audio only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 888 886 7786 (North America) or (+1) 416 764 8658 (International) Conference ID 14490656, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. A copy of the Company's quarterly financial statements, including the Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company's website after 4:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2022, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business on August 11, 2022. The webcast replay will be available at linamar.com/event/q2-2022-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2022, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 877 674 7070 or (+1) 416 764 8692, Passcode: 490656 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at linamar.com/event/q2-2022-earnings-call/.
Q3 2022 Release Information
Linamar will hold a webcast call on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following URL linamar.com/event/q3-2022-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the Company's website. For those who wish to listen to an audio only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 888 886-7786 (North America) or (+1) 416 764-8658 (International) Conference ID 21070291, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. A copy of the Company's quarterly financial statements, including the Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company's website after 4:00 p.m. ET on November 9, 2022, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business on November 10, 2022. The webcast replay will be available at linamar.com/event/q3-2022-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 9, 2022, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) (877) 674-7070 or (+1) (416) 764-8692, Passcode: 070291#. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at linamar.com/event/q3-2022-earnings-call/.
Linamar Corporation LNR is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissors, booms and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop nutrition application equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar has 26,796 employees in 65 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.
