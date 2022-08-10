RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces management fee reductions to RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced a reduction of management fees for RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund effective August 15, 2022.
Fund
Series
Management Fee
As stated in the
Effective August
RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund
A
0.35 %
0.30 %
F
0.25 %
0.20 %
* Over the last several years RBC GAM Inc. has absorbed a portion of the Fund's management fees.
