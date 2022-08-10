MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to celebrate Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Project

FISHER RIVER CREE NATION, MB, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; and David Crate, Chief of Fisher River Cree Nation, to celebrate the launch of their project under the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program.
Media participation:
Members of the media are invited to ask questions in person. There is no option to call in or to attend virtually.
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. (CT)
Where:
Land- Based Healing Grounds – adjacent to Treaty Grounds
Fisher River Cree Nation, Manitoba R0C 0S0 51.443207, -97.363889 (Google Maps)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
