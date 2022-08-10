McLaren Chicago Offers Coolant Flush for Vehicle Owners in Chicago, Illinois

Customers in the Chicago, Illinois area can schedule coolant flush at McLaren Chicago for optimal performance.
CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLaren Chicago houses an experienced service team alongside state-of-the-art equipment equipped to meet any McLaren vehicle's service requirements. Among the other services offered, the dealership also provides a coolant flush service which helps maintain the car's cooling system.
Any rust or scale deposits that build up in the system over time are removed during a coolant flush service and overheating and severe damage possibilities to the cooling system are avoided.
Customers looking to take advantage of the coolant flush service offered at the dealership need to schedule a service appointment by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.mclarenchicago.com.
The team of expert and certified technicians available at McLaren Chicago can inspect the vehicle for further service requirements and attend to the same during the coolant flush servicing.
For further information regarding the coolant flush service, customers can contact the dealership's service department at 312-635-6482. Alternatively, they can also choose to drop in at McLaren Chicago, located at 5758 W. Filmore Street in Chicago, Illinois 60644.
Feel free to reach out to the dealership for any service-related queries.
Media Contact
Josh King, McLaren Chicago, 312-635-6482, josh.king@mclarenchicago.com
SOURCE McLaren Chicago
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.