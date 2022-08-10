ñol

BBVA Argentina announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Schedule

by PRNewswire
August 10, 2022 4:00 PM | 2 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2022 results.

Earnings Release

Tuesday August 23, 2022
Time: After market close

Conference Call

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (11:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period

From Wednesday, August 10, through Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Executives

Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in:

1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here 
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here

BBVA Argentina Investor Relations

investorelations-arg@bbva.com

ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-schedule-301603571.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesConference Call AnnouncementsPress Releases

