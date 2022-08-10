BBVA Argentina announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Schedule

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2022 results.
Earnings Release
Tuesday August 23, 2022
Time: After market close
Conference Call
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (11:00 a.m. EST)
Quiet Period
From Wednesday, August 10, through Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in:
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here
BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
About BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.
Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.
