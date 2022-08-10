Radio Mirchi Launches in Dallas under FunAsiA Network

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FunAsiA Network (FAN) is proud to announce the expansion in operating another radio station – Radio Mirchi. After successfully operating 13 radio stations globally, they've now entered an exclusive license for Radio Mirchi in Dallas, with plans to work together in other markets too.

FAN has also launched Radio Mirchi in Dallas on 110AM, 95.5FM and 104.9FM HD 2. Radio Mirchi will now operate under the able leadership of FunAsiA 104.9FM CEO Vaishali Thakkar. FAN is happy to give its listeners an additional choice in terms of South Asian entertainment by bringing Mirchi content to Dallas. In addition to partnering with Radio Mirchi, FAN launched its own Digital App with exciting content that includes free movies, 200+ Television channels, 10k+ hours of audio and video podcasts.

FAN and Perfect Group CEO Sam Thakkar is happy to announce that they're one of the largest South Asian Radio frequencies operating globally, outside India, catering particularly to the needs of Non-Resident Indians. FunAsiA Network also has many plans to venture into different products and services to provide unlimited entertainment to its patrons. Apart from Radio and Digital, FAN maintains its own website, Event Company, Entertainment Center among many other businesses.

Providing a full-fledged entertainment and engagement experience is FAN's mission and vision.

Media Contact

saumil thakkar, FunAsia Network, +1 4693531978, ameena@funasia.net

SOURCE FunAsia Network