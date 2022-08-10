CONSUMER ALERT: Doss Firm and LKLSG Investigating Potential Lawsuit Relating to Incorrect Credit Scores Issued by Equifax

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax, Inc. ("Equifax") has acknowledged that over a three-week period from March 17, 2022, to April 6, 2022, it sent lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of potential consumers applying for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.
Equifax's error lowered some consumers' credit scores significantly, resulting in loan denials or higher interest rates.
Doss Firm LLC in Atlanta, which was court-appointed to the Steering Committee of the In re: Equifax, Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami are investigating potential legal action designed to help consumer victims of the Equifax's error.
If you applied for a mortgage, car loan or new credit card from March 17, 2022, to April 6, 2022, and suspect there may have been a credit reporting error, please contact Doss Firm and LKLSG at the information above. The firms represent clients nationwide.
Attorney Advertising. The law firms responsible for this advertisement are Doss Firm LLP (www.dossfirm.com) and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP (www.lklsg.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict similar outcomes with respect to future matters. Opportunities to discuss your particular case are welcomed. All communications are treated confidentially.
Doss Firm is an Atlanta-based law firm that provides sound advice and advocacy to consumer and investor victims of fraud, Ponzi schemes and negligence.
LKLSG is a Miami-based commercial law firm providing focused, efficient, and hands-on representation in high-stakes legal proceedings including complex commercial litigation, class actions, bankruptcy and receiverships, lender/borrower litigation and workouts and labor and employment litigation.
CONTACT:
Jason Kellogg, Esq.
Email: equifax@lklsg.com
P: 305.673.3014
SOURCE Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.