United States Fixed vs. Wireless Market Analysis Report 2022: Fiber, Fixed Wireless Buildouts Set the Stage for a Gigabit World

This report examines consumer demand for broadband connectivity, including demand for new network types and the rationales for broadband cord-cutting.
Over the past decade, a growing percentage of US households are connected to the internet but do not receive home internet service from a traditional home internet provider.
The bulk of these consumers are "mobile-only," connected via a smartphone or tablet. With the launch of 5G home internet, and new low-orbit satellite networks, the market is poised for further shifts.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Fiber, fixed wireless buildouts set the stage for a Gigabit world.
- "The quality of my home internet service is more important than the price"
- Average Download Speed of Home Internet
- 2017 - 2021 Trends in Home Internet Download Speed
- Adoption of Multiple Broadband Plans Among Consumer Groups
- How Consumers Pay for Multiple Plans
- Employer Paid Home Internet Service
- Consumers Likely to Cancel Home Internet Service
- Home Internet Cancellation Reasons
- Home Internet Service Cancellation Triggers
Fixed vs. Wireless
- Fixed Internet Households (US)
- Mobile-Only Households (US)
- Methods for Consumers Accessing the Internet at Home
- US Home Internet Service Provider Residential Market Share (2016 - 2021)
- Satisfaction with Home Internet Service
- High Intention to Make Changes to Internet Services
- Reasons for Cancelling the Home Internet Service
- Reasons for Cancelling the Home Internet Service by Satisfaction Level
- Download Speed of Home Broadband Service
- Upload Speed of Home Internet Service
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Age
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Income
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Family Size
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Children at Home
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Tech Adoption
- Number of Home Broadband Plans Used By Remote Workers
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Age
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Income
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Family Size
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Children at Home
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Tech Adoption
- Number of Mobile Broadband Plans Used By Remote Workers
- Payment Methods of Home Internet Service
- Employer Paid Home Internet Service
- Changes to Home Internet Service in Past 6 Months
- Standalone Connectivity ARPU, YoY
- Bundled Connectivity ARPU, YoY
Fixed Home Internet Households
- Consumer Attitudes Toward Home Internet Services
- Attitudes towards home internet service by age, income, tech segment, and work status
- Broadband VAS Received
- Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband VAS Received
- Impact of VAS on Net Promoter Scores
- Number of Broadband Value-added Services by Broadband Speed
- Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband Download Speed
- Home Internet Satisfaction by Broadband Upload Speed
- Adoption of Router or Gateway
- Home Internet Satisfaction by Adoption of Router
- Home Internet Service Issues Experienced
- Number of Home Internet Service Issues Experienced
- Home Internet Satisfaction by Issues Experienced
- Impact of Technical Issues on Net Promoter Score
- Reponses to Home Internet Issues
- Reponses to Home Internet Issues by Age & Tech Adoption
- Reasons For Upgrading Internet Service
- Reasons for Upgrading Among Age Groups
- Reasons for Upgrading Among Households with and without Children at Home
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Age
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Income
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Children at Home
- Likelihood of Upgrading Broadband Service to 1+ Gbps by Tech Adoption
- Likelihood of Upgrading Speed to 1 Gbps + by Current Broadband Speed
Broadband Cord-Cutters & Cord-Nevers
- Broadband Cord-Cutters vs. Broadband Cord-Nevers
- Last Time Subscribed to Home Internet Service
- Demographic Attributes of Broadband Cord-Cutters and Cord-Nevers
- Cord-Cutters and Cord-Nevers by Number and Types of CE Devices Owned and Streaming Live Pay-TV Subscription
- Home Internet Service Cancellation Triggers
- Churn Reasons by Age
- Churn Reasons by Income
- Churn Reasons by Gender
- Churn Reasons by Tech Adoption
- Reasons for Not Using Home Internet Service
- Top Barriers by Age
- Top Barriers by Income
- Top Barriers by Gender
- Top Barriers by Tech Adoption
Mobile Internet Usage Among the Mobile-Only
- US Mobile Broadband Usage at Home
- Mobile Broadband at Home
- Broadband Access Methods Among Mobile-Only Broadband Households
- Payment Options for Mobile Broadband Service
- Types of Mobile Service Plan by Devices
- Mobile Data Plan by Devices Used
- Monthly Mobile Data Consumption
- Average Monthly Mobile Data Used
- Types of Smartphone Hotspot Plan Used
