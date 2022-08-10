Global Solar Energy Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading PV Manufacturers - ABB Power Generation, Canadian Solar, LONGi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Tata Power Solar, and Trina Solar Co

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Energy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is a compilation of existing reports in the solar energy market. The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for solar technologies by geography, technology and application.
Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second-generation and third-generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; and a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth.
The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2021, which is being considered as the base year, 2022 as the estimate year and forecast for 2027, with a projection of CAGRs from 2022 to 2027. Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity. The report also provides the value in millions of U.S. dollars and which corresponds to the volume presented in this report.
The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies such as PV and CSP.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the solar industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the solar industry and their areas of application.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading PV manufacturers, including ABB Power Generation, Canadian Solar Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Tata Power Solar, and Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global and regional market trends with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for solar energy markets in value and volumetric terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by energy type, technology, application, and geographic region
- Discussion of the key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the solar energy industry, regulatory dynamics, manufacturing trends, upcoming technologies, and future trends & innovations
- Examination of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers, and major users of these products
- Updated information on key mergers and acquisitions and other strategies in the solar electric power generation market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the major manufacturers and suppliers of PV modules based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Solar Irradiance
- Levelized Cost of Electricity (Lcoe)
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Drivers
- High Efficiency and Significant Cost Reductions
- Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Low Installation and Maintenance Costs
- Rising Energy Demand
- Continuing Movement to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Power Generation
- Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for the Growth of Solar Pv Technologies
- Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Applications (Bipvs)
- Key Market Growth Restraints
- Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative Pv Modules
- Dominance of C-Si Modules Across All Applications
- Effects of Wet Climatic Conditions on Solar Panel Performance
- Key Market Growth Opportunities
- Application in Niche Areas
- Regulatory Trends
- Government Commitments to Environmental Measures
- Feed-In Tariffs
- Renewable Portfolio Standards (Rps)
- Power Purchase Agreements
- Production Tax Credits
- Solar Energy Technologies Program (Setp)
- Bipv Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in North America
- Bipv Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in Europe and the Eu
- Bipv Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in China
- Manufacturing Trends
- Pv Module Manufacturing
- Concentrated Solar Power (Csp)
- Future Trends & Innovations
- Upcoming Technologies
- Organic Photovoltaics (Opvs)/Plastic Solar Cells
- Multi-Junction Photovoltaics (Mjpvs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (Cpvs)
- Fourth-Generation Photovoltaic Solar Cells
- Solar Updraft Tower
- Perovskites Overview
Chapter 4 Global Solar Energy Market, Industry Value Chain
- Industry Value Chain
- Materials and Module Manufacturing
- Applications
- Operation and Maintenance
- End-Of-Life Management of Solar Pv
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Solar Energy Market
- Impact on Electricity Demand
- Impact on Solar Energy Market
- Raw Material Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Economics and Costs of Pv Installations
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market for Solar Pv Technologies
- Overview
- First-Generation Photovoltaics
- Second-Generation Photovoltaics
- Third-Generation Photovoltaics
- Fourth-Generation Photovoltaics
- History of Pv Technologies
- First-Generation Pv Technologies
- Overview of Alternative Solar Pv Technologies
- Second-Generation Photovoltaics
- Third-Generation Photovoltaics
- Fourth-Generation Solar Cells (4G)
- Applications of Solar Pv Technologies
- Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (Bipv)
- Advancements in Alternative Pv Technology
Chapter 6 Global Outlook for Solar Pv Technologies
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- North America Solar Pv Market
- U.S. Solar Pv Market
- Canada Solar Pv Market
- European Solar Pv Market
- Germany Solar Pv Market
- Italy Solar Pv Market
- Rest of Europe Solar Pv Market
- Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Market
- China Solar Pv Market
- Japan Solar Pv Market
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Market
- South America Solar Pv Market
- Middle East and Africa Solar Pv Market
Chapter 7 Global Market for Solar Thermal Technologies
- Overview
- Solar Heating Technologies
- History of Solar Heat Technologies
- Solar Heating Systems and Requirements
- Solar Water Heating Systems
- Solar Air Heating Systems
- Solar Heat Technologies
- Benefits of Solar Heat Technologies
- Current Interest in Solar Energy and Solar Heat Technologies
Chapter 8 Global Outlook for Concentrated Solar Power Technologies
- Concentrated Solar Power Technologies
- History of Concentrated Solar Power Technology
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America Csp Market
- Europe Csp Market
- Asia-Pacific Csp Market
- South America Csp Market
- Middle East and Africa Csp Market
Chapter 9 Global Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass Technologies
- Overview
- Thin-Film Photovoltaics (Tpvs)
- Near-Infrared Transparent Solar Cells
- Polymer Solar Cell (Psc)
- Transparent Luminescent Solar Concentrator (Tlsc)
- Electrophoretic Deposition (Epd)
- Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Glass
- Amorphous Silicon Solar Glass
- Tempered Glass
- Anti-Reflective (Ar) Coatings
- Transparent Conductive Oxide (Tco) Coated Glass
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Share Analysis for Solar Pv
- Key Mergers & Acquisitions and Other Strategies in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Solar Pv Companies
- 3S Swiss Solar Solutions
- Acciona
- Arzon Solar (Former Amonix Co.)
- Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Cogentrix Energy LLC
- Daqo New Energy
- Enphase
- First Solar Inc.
- Gcl Technology Holdings Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Greatcell Solar
- Hanwha Qcells
- Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.
- Hilti Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Indosolar Ltd.
- Ja Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jinkosolar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Kaco New Energy GmbH
- Kyocera Corp.
- Longi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Lumeta Solar
- Mage Sunovation GmbH
- Miasole
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mose Solar
- Motech Industries Inc.
- Oci Solar Power
- Onyx Solar Energy
- Renewable Energy Corp. (Rec)
- Saint-Gobain
- Satcon Technology Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- Sharp Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Sma Solar Technology AG
- Solar Factory GmbH (Solar Fabrik)
- Solar Frontier
- Solarworld
- Stat Kraft As
- Sunpower Corp.
- Suntech
- Suntrix
- Tata Power Solar
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Yingli Solar
- Solar Heating Company Profiles
- Unglazed Solar Collectors
- Flat Plate Solar Collectors
- Evacuated-Tube Solar Collectors
- Integral Collector-Storage Units
- Solar Air Collector
- Concentrated Solar Power Company Profiles
- Solar Reflective Films
- Solar Mirrors
- Solar Tube Receivers
- Central Tower Receivers
- Supporting Equipment: Motors, Drives, Controllers, Hydraulics
- Parabolic Trough Solar Collector Assemblies
- Fresnel Reflector Solar Collector Assemblies
- Parabolic Dishes
- Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technology Companies
- Antec Solar GmbH
- Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
- Avancis GmbH
- First Solar Inc.
- Flisom AG
- Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.
- Heliatek GmbH
- Heliotrop Sas
- Kaneka Corp.
- Manz AG
- Miasole Hi-Tech Corp.
- Microlink Devices Inc.
- Midsummer Ab
- Nanosolar Inc.
- Onyx Solar Energy
- Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.
- Siva Power Inc.
- Solaronix Sa
- Solarworld Industries GmbH
- Solopower Systems Inc.
- Wurth Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsxrpb
