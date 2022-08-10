Last Chance for Animals to Protest Animal Abuse at PBR Rodeo in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Team Tour will bring its exhibition of animal cruelty to the Honda Center. Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will be staging a protest at the arena to bring attention to the horrible ways the rodeo tortures animals to get them to perform.
Bulls are generally calm creatures that must be provoked into battle. In order to encourage aggressive bucking, they are routinely fitted with tight, painful flank straps, kicked with spurs, and shocked with 5,000-volt electric prods. As the bulls buck wildly to rid themselves of the rider and these tools of torment, their weight coupled with their unnatural movements often lead to horrific injuries, including broken limbs, sprains, pulled muscles, paralysis, and torn ligaments.
L.A. City currently has a pending bill that would prohibit the tools of torture used in rodeos.
What: PBR Rodeo Protest
When: Friday, August 12, 6-8 pm PDT
Saturday, August 13, 5-7 pm PDT
(Protestors will meet at the fountain at Katella and Douglas)
Location: Honda Center
2695 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
For further information, please contact Heather Wilson, 323-208-2937
SOURCE Last Chance For Animals
