Legendary Restaurateurs Launch "Steak House Hall of Fame" Mobile App and Website

New app and website feature a comprehensive database of 2,100+ Steak Houses across America to help users discover the finest options near them.

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legendary restaurateur and owner of the Original Bob's Steak & Chop House, Bob Sambol, announces the launch of the Steak House Hall of Fame mobile app and website.

The app and website use GPS technology to source vetted steak houses from a database of 2,100+ restaurants to offer users local and high-quality options near them. The program also offers users the ability to explore the restaurant's website, menu, and photos.

The app and website are launched in conjunction with the Steak House Hall of Fame, a prestigious honor given to select individually owned and operated Steak Houses across the nation. Sambol, along with a Board of Directors comprised of restaurant and hospitality veterans, vets and selects Steak Houses to join the exclusive community. Steak Houses that are a cut above the rest, meet a critical review, and are approved by the Board of Directors will be inducted into the Steak House Hall of Fame – honoring those that have, and are, taking the industry and art of preparing and serving the finest steaks to the next level.

At its launch, four steak houses are included in the elite Hall of Fame, including Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina; Angus Barn in Raleigh, North Carolina; Taylor's Steakhouse in Dumas, Arkansas; and The Original Bob's Steak & Chop House on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Steak houses can be nominated for consideration on the website and the app.

"It is time to bring the greatest steak houses in America together," says Sambol. "Until now, these legendary steak houses have been localized and celebrated as staples within their own communities. We want to give the best steak houses a national platform to pay tribute to the heart, soul and reputation put into every plate."

Restaurants inducted into the Hall of Fame are highlighted on the website and in the app with personalized content including videos with owners and operators, behind-the-scenes perspectives, and a host of additional content. Additional video exposès with industry legends include Jack Jackson, who partnered for 18 years with Hollywood megastar Burt Reynolds in Fort Lauderdale's Burt & Jacks, former Publisher and Editor Jim Doherty of Nation's Restaurant News, and Dale Wamstad, Founder and Owner of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, which sold for the most money ever paid for a single unit restaurant.

Download the free Mobile App from iOS or Android stores and visit http://www.steakhousehalloffame.com for more information.

