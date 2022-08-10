Milliman analysis: Multiemployer pension plans' funded ratio drops to 80% halfway through 2022

Special Financial Assistance (SFA) under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act boosts multiemployer funding by one percentage point
SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the 2022 mid-year results of its Multiemployer Pension Funding Study (MPFS), which analyzes the funded status of all multiemployer defined benefit pension plans in the United States.
For the first six months of 2022, the MPFS simplified portfolio earned about -12.3%, ending the surge in investment performance since March 2020. Year-to-date market declines have returned most plans to pre-pandemic funding levels.
The aggregate funded percentage of all multiemployer plans declined from 91% at 2021 year-end to 80% as of June 30, 2022. The MPFS funded ratio would have been 79% without the Special Financial Assistance (SFA) under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2022. The $6.7 billion in SFA under ARP that has been paid through June 30 has increased the aggregate funded percentage by about 1%. The PBGC estimates the median total SFA payout will be about $82 billion, all of which is expected to be paid by 2027.
"The key factor impacting the future funded percentage of critical and declining plans will be the amount of SFA they receive and how that is managed over time," says Nina Lantz, a principal at Milliman and co-author of the MPFS. "The total impact of SFA on multiemployer pensions will depend on a variety of factors including the timing of the SFA payments, potential changes in plan liability measurements, and future investment returns."
To view the complete study, go to www.milliman.com/mpfs. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at pensionfunding@milliman.com.
About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information visit milliman.com.
SOURCE Milliman, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.